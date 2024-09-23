Woman’s Fiance Wanted To Use Some Of Their House Funds To Buy Kitchen Appliances, But Her Parents Insisted They Use It For Other Things

Building a new home for you and your spouse-to-be can be pretty exciting.

But if parents start getting involved, telling you what you should and should not buy, it can ruin the mood; or worse, the relationship.

This woman‘s fiance wanted to use some of their house funds to buy kitchen appliances, but her parents insisted that the the money could be put to better use.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for telling my fiancé he can’t have the kitchen he wants. My parents have given us money for a deposit on a new house. We aren’t well off, and our rent is creeping higher and higher. So, my parents came up with the idea, and are basically fronting everything to do with the house, but we will be paying the mortgage.

This woman’s fiance would also like to contribute, but mostly on kitchen stuff.

My fiancé’s parents have given him 5k towards the house, and up until this point, he felt like he had no say in the build, because he couldn’t contribute. But now that he’s been given the money, he wanted to spend half of it on kitchen appliances, such as fridge/freezer, washing machine, and cooker. He is the cook in the relationship.

Her parents think it’s not a good idea.

My parents blew up and said that was ridiculous, and that the money would be better spent elsewhere. This was the first time he had shown full excitement about the house, and now I feel like the fire inside him has died. I don’t know what to do. I want him to feel as excited as I do.

What can you say about this? Let’s find out how other people reacted.

This user is calling out the parents.

Here’s another complaint against them.

This has nothing to do with them, says this one.

Here’s a harsh reality.

Finally, this user tells her to stand up for her husband.

Marriage is all about compromise between the husband and the wife—and not their parents.

Some families really don’t understand that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.