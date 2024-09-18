September 18, 2024 at 10:20 am

Traveler Warned Female Passengers They Might Get Stopped By TSA Workers In Many States If They Have A Common Self Defense Device

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@travelingtayler

A word to the wise…if you’re planning to go to an airport any time in the future, you’re going to want to heed the advice of a TikTokker named Tayler.

She posted a video and shared some advice about a common item that women carry that is apparently a no-no at airports and might get you stopped and questioned by the TSA.

Source: TikTok

Tayler is referring to cat eyes, a small self-weapon weapon similar to a pair of brass knuckles.

She said, “Just be careful when you’re packing if you keep this in your purse for protection.”

Source: TikTok

If you happen to be flying soon, you might want to study the info below.

Cat eyes are illegal in:

Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

They are legal with a license in:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

And they are completely legal in:

Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Source: TikTok

Here’s what she had to say.

@travelingtayler

#greenscreen I’m gonna be honest I had never even heard of these before but apparently they’re becoming a problem 😼 #tsa #tipsforflying #flyingtips #carryonpacking

♬ original sound – Tayler Gill

This is how folks reacted.

This viewer was surprised…

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user has been there…

Source: TikTok

I think we all learned something new today…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter