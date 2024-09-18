Traveler Warned Female Passengers They Might Get Stopped By TSA Workers In Many States If They Have A Common Self Defense Device

A word to the wise…if you’re planning to go to an airport any time in the future, you’re going to want to heed the advice of a TikTokker named Tayler.

She posted a video and shared some advice about a common item that women carry that is apparently a no-no at airports and might get you stopped and questioned by the TSA.

Tayler is referring to cat eyes, a small self-weapon weapon similar to a pair of brass knuckles.

She said, “Just be careful when you’re packing if you keep this in your purse for protection.”

Cat eyes are illegal in:

Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

They are legal with a license in:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

And they are completely legal in:

Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

