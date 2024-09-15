Underappreciated Staff Work On The Weekends To Fix Machines So They’re Functional The Following Week, But After They’re Berated For Doing More Work They Take Their Time And Work Grinds To A Halt

Using an old machine that hasn’t been used in a long time might not be such a great idea.

In today’s story, one employee shared how using an old machine caused the workflow for fixing machinery to change drastically.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Petty revenge by doing your job to the letter I work in the technical department of a fairly large company. We deal in repackaging stuff. (Imported goods mainly) So what frequently happens is that other companies hire us do process their “in less than optimal condition” products.

It was a mistake to try to use a machine that hadn’t been used in a long time.

The other week we had to do a small run and the office decided to use an old machine to run it through. This machine however had been stationary for about 8-9months. For those who don’t know, stationary machines tend to deteriorate despite maintenance. There is no substitute for actual production. So what happened is one air hose after the other started breaking.

OP shared the workflow for fixing machines.

Because we are chronically understaffed, the week technicians patch everything up to get it running as fast as possible, and the weekend technicians fix it properly. (This has to do with the contract the sales dept. made concerning who pays what type of technical interventions. Be it our office or the client) The office on the other hand didn’t understand why the machine wasn’t being more efficiënt and told us off for not doing a proper job of maintaining it.

Now, the workflow is different, but there are consequences…

A machine that has been at a standstill for over 8 months doesn’t just work perfectly on day one? Shocking, I know. So in an unseen act of comradery, we no longer just patch things, we take the full time to replace everything. Meaning efficiency took a nose dive, the cost shot up like a rocket and the small profit that was forecasted has turned into a 4-digit loss … so far.

Doing your job shouldn’t have to be a form of revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader joked about the consequences of doing your job as described.

This reader shared the same sentiment…

This reader shared another example of how all machinery can break due to lack of use.

This reader shared another example of unrealistic workplace rules.

This reader doesn’t think the revenge will be as bad as OP thinks.

At least the machinery will work even if it’s not cost effective.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.