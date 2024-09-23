Wendy’s Employee Confirmed That The Chain’s SpongeBob SquarePants-Themed Food Is Coming Soon

How exciting!

Yes, the rumors are true…

After speculation ran rampant, a Wendy’s employee took to TikTok to confirm that the fast food chain will indeed have some SpongeBob SquarePants-themed food added to its menu starting in October 2024.

The employee’s name is Meranda and she showed TikTok viewers a bag of sauce in a Wendy’s kitchen that reads, “Secret Krabby Patty Sauce.”

Meranda said, “So now you know. You heard it first from a Wendy’s employee. The Krabby Patty menu? True. Pineapple frosty? True. Get ready.”

Are y’all ready for this?!?!

Take a look at her video.

