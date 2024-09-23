September 23, 2024 at 1:22 am

Wendy’s Employee Confirmed That The Chain’s SpongeBob SquarePants-Themed Food Is Coming Soon

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@witchy_princess_6

How exciting!

Yes, the rumors are true…

After speculation ran rampant, a Wendy’s employee took to TikTok to confirm that the fast food chain will indeed have some SpongeBob SquarePants-themed food added to its menu starting in October 2024.

Source: TikTok

The employee’s name is Meranda and she showed TikTok viewers a bag of sauce in a Wendy’s kitchen that reads, “Secret Krabby Patty Sauce.”

Source: TikTok

Meranda said, “So now you know. You heard it first from a Wendy’s employee. The Krabby Patty menu? True. Pineapple frosty? True. Get ready.”

Are y’all ready for this?!?!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@witchy_princess_6

WENDYS KRABBY PATTY INFO! #wendysspongebob #secretmenu #fyp #crabbypattysecretformula #newwendysfood #wendyssecretmenu #foryoupage❤️❤️ #viral #itstrue #comimgnearyou

♬ original sound – Meranda 😈

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

This person wants an additional menu item…

Source: TikTok

Another person is impressed.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker wants kids meals, too!

Source: TikTok

This is what the world needs right now…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter