When Dad Played A Joke On His Daughter, She Turned It Right Back Around On Him… And He Actually Seemed To Love It

Want me to keep talking even if nobody’s listening? All right This happened when I was around 14-15.

I was telling a story to my dad and at one point he interrupted me, told me “keep talking, I’m listening very carefully.” then left and closed the door. I didn’t know it at the time, but he was very proud of this joke, he made it to my mom a couple of times (she never liked it). Anyway, I thought it was somewhat funny, but also pretty rude. Nevermind, I knew an opportunity to teach my dad a lesson would come sooner than later. So, I waited. And a couple of hours later, he would come and ask me to do the dishes.

Me: You know I can’t. Him: what do you mean you can’t? Why can’t you do the dishes? Me: I told you earlier. Him: no you didn’t. Me: yes I did. You know this. You told me you were listening very carefully. Him realising what I was doing: oh right! Well could you remind me? I forgot. Me: no way, I’m not repeating myself. I already gave you a very simple and rational explanation.

My dad was strict, but he knew when he was beaten at his own game. He did the dishes that day, and he never made the joke again.

