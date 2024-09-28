She Refused To Create 250 Pieces Of Crocheted Animals For Her Sister’s Sweet 16th Birthday Party, So Her Sister And Other Family Members Call Her A Jerk

We all want our dear sister to have a sweet and memorable 16th birthday.

But if she asks you to hand-make 250 pieces of crocheted souvenirs for her guests, that is a totally different—and insane—story!

This girl refused her sister’s request for her sweet 16, and now her sister is telling their family that she’s a jerk.

AITA for refusing to hand-make party favors for my sister’s sweet sixteen? I (14F) have a little “business” selling crocheted stuffed animals. The other day, my sister (15F) came up to me and asked me to crochet 250 bunnies by the 25th of October for her sweet sixteen to hand out to all of her guests.

I flat-out refused with no hesitation. Because no way in hell am I going to overexert myself making TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY 19cm bunnies for a party! She didn’t even offer to pay or buy the materials or anything either.

She begged and begged, but I ultimately said no. Now, she’s told most of our immediate family, and the ones who don’t crochet/knit and don’t know how much effort it takes are calling me a jerk. AITA?

That’s a huge ask, and she clearly doesn’t understand how insane it is!

I’m glad she stood her ground.

