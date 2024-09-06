When Strangers Keep Parking In Front Of His Home, He Blocks Them In To Teach Them A Lesson

Sometimes, people just don’t respect private property, even when the signs are clear.

So, what would you do when strangers repeatedly park in your private spot despite your best efforts to warn them?

In the following story, a homeowner gets fed up with this very dilemma and teaches the intruders a lesson they won’t soon forget.

Here’s how it all went down.

Park in my private spot? Have fun! During the summertime in my area, a lot of people go hiking. I live in the city, but the city is surrounded by mountains, and I live pretty high up towards one of the mountains, which has the most popular hiking routes. After building our house, including our parking space, we noticed that sometimes people were parking in our private parking spot, the private parking sign wasn’t glaringly visible so we thought that might have been the case.

They put up additional signs in hopes of solving the problem.

After putting up 2 more signs (now 4 total) and marking the space with “private parking,” people still ended up parking there, although much less. In order to park there you had to drive into our private driveway and park right in front of our house, there was no chance you ended up parking there without knowing that this was not a private parking. So, this summer, we had two cars parked there on several occasions; I ended up getting tired of them blocking my driveway and decided to do something about it.

This will teach them!

We parked our car right behind their car, essentially blocking it, and went inside to make dinner. We eventually got a call from the owner of the car. She wanted us to move the car so she could get out. I told her I was on a business trip and would be back tomorrow morning. She ended up taking a taxi home and meeting me the next morning to collect her car. Taxi is notoriously expensive in my country, costing her a hefty 150USD. The 2nd guy who parked his car there ended up having to wait while I was eating dinner and finishing my “Game of Thrones” episode before moving the car.

Bet they will think twice before parking in front of someone’s house again!

Let's see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this.

This is quite a tactic.

Sounds like this guy deserves tickets.

At least they had picked up their kids already.

Here's a great thought.

Hopefully, these people read the signs next time.

Private property means private property.

