‘Why are y’all leaning on my car?’ – Walmart Shopper Teases Two Men Who She Found Having A Full-On Meeting On Her Car

A lot of people report seeing strange activity in Walmart and some of it sounds downright disturbing.

But how often does something weird happen to you after you’ve left the store?

In this case it’s more homorous than concerning.

“I just want to know,” TikToker @zaryunaa begins while moving her shopping cart toward her car.

“You pay the car note on that?”

After shopping, she found them leaning on her car and saw her opportunity to tease.

“It’s not our car,” they respond.

“I know ’cause it’s mine.”

“Oh, I thought it was her car,” one of the men responds. He sounds sincerely apologetic and embarassed.

“I’m sorry.” Then they move away from it.

“Oh, okay,” Zary responds.

She understood the assignment, as the kids say.

“I thought you were trying to pay bills or something.”

By the end the video is filming her shadow and other cars.

In the video description she refers to the car as “My baby! MY CAR!” as if it’s her child.

The men in the video don’t reveal if they know she’s just joshing them, unless it happened after the cut.

Here’s the full clip.

Check out what folks are saying.

Well, she technically was interrupting their meeting. Haha!

I did this, but didn’t realize it wasn’t my mom’s car until I was inside sitting and had slid the door closed. I was like 11, okay?!

I’m so curious! I like to think it was something unexpected like Pokemon.

Walmart parking lot meetings are a thing, you know.

I think the sound should be suspenseful, ominous music. Just to throw people.

Her trunk could be their meeting room table.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!