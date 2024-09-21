Woman Discovered A Strange White Box Had Been Installed On The Side Of Her Apartment And Didn’t Know What It Was. – ‘Sneaky property management.’

It’s never a comforting feeling when you walk outside your house or apartment one day and discover that a strange white box has been installed on a wall.

That’s what happened to a woman named Skitts and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about what went down.

Skitts said she discovered the box installed on the side of the house she rents and she later got a letter in the mail that said an electrician would be coming to her place…but the letter didn’t say why.

She said she asked the workers about the white box when they showed up at her place and they explained that they were installing a security system for the neighborhood.

Skitts was suspicious and called her property manager. She said, “Last time I checked, security systems needed power, electricity. So I’m like, ‘Well, what do you mean? Why are you putting it on my house?’”

The property manager told her that roughly 15 people in the neighborhood were going to get surveillance systems and her house was one of them because it has a clear view of a road nearby.

Skitts didn’t get an answer when she asked if she would be charged for the power the surveillance system uses.

Hmmm…

Here’s her video.

Skitts posted a follow-up video and said that she found a clause in her lease that reads, “We may change or install utility lines or equipment serving the apartment if the work is done reasonably without substantially increasing your utility costs.”

And here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual offered some advice.

She’s not having it!

If you liked that story, check orut this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁