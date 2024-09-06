Woman Reveals An Incredibly Cheap, Easy Hack For Getting Rid Of Bugs. – ‘This is gonna be your new best friend.’

Boy, do I need this where I live…

My house is old, the weather is hot, and I live in the South: it’s the perfect storm for a bug invasion!

And I’m gonna take what this TikTokker said to heart…

Her name is Sam and she posted a video and showed viewers how to get rid of bugs in their houses.

Sam said, “I have a life hack that literally changed my life that I need to share. If you have mosquitoes, fruit flies, flies, any kind of insect in your house, apartment, whatever, this is gonna be your new best friend.”

She continued, “Alcohol, I think this was maybe $3 at Walmart, the top, I just took from an old, empty…spray bottle fits right on perfectly.”

Sam explained, “And the best part it is alcohol so it evaporates like that. You don’t even have to wipe it up and it’s sanitary. I can’t imagine my life without it anymore.”

Hooray!

Check out what she had to say.

And here’s how people reacted.

This person is on the same page as her.

Another viewer offered some additional advice.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

No more bugs?

Sign me up!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.