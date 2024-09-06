September 6, 2024 at 5:22 am

Woman Reveals An Incredibly Cheap, Easy Hack For Getting Rid Of Bugs. – ‘This is gonna be your new best friend.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@samsardina

Boy, do I need this where I live…

My house is old, the weather is hot, and I live in the South: it’s the perfect storm for a bug invasion!

And I’m gonna take what this TikTokker said to heart…

Her name is Sam and she posted a video and showed viewers how to get rid of bugs in their houses.

Source: TikTok

Sam said, “I have a life hack that literally changed my life that I need to share. If you have mosquitoes, fruit flies, flies, any kind of insect in your house, apartment, whatever, this is gonna be your new best friend.”

She continued, “Alcohol, I think this was maybe $3 at Walmart, the top, I just took from an old, empty…spray bottle fits right on perfectly.”

Source: TikTok

Sam explained, “And the best part it is alcohol so it evaporates like that. You don’t even have to wipe it up and it’s sanitary. I can’t imagine my life without it anymore.”

Hooray!

Source: TikTok

Check out what she had to say.

@samsardina

I am exterminator #insects #fruitflies #flies #mosquitos

♬ Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

And here’s how people reacted.

This person is on the same page as her.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer offered some additional advice.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

No more bugs?

Sign me up!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter