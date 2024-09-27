Young Adult Reconnects With Their Estranged Mother, But When They See An Old Neighbor They Believe Reported Their Mom To Child Protective Services, Old Emotions Resurface

Difficult childhoods are painful to unpack, even as an adult.

AITA for being angry that my neighbor reported my mother to CPS Me and my mother used to be close 11 years ago, but we have distanced ourselves ever since she sent me to my grandparents. That was because a neighbor of mine reported her to CPS. My father passed early, so I don’t have much memory of him, all I remembered was my mother and me.

She taught me simple chores, grocery shopping and cook simple meals for myself if she had to come home late. I used to go to school myself for a while too until the school told my mother that it was not safe and we changed to school bus instead.

During that time my neighbors, a middle age couple were very friendly with us. Mary (not real name), the wife was especially concerned for my well being. She had me over for meals sometimes and would also offer to help around in my home, though I did not let her in.

I remembered telling her many times that I love my mother very much and we were living happily together, but she kept telling me that a child should not be doing this and that. I found her very nosey and overbearing, but I tried to be polite so that I don’t offend her.

Then all of a sudden, there were many concerned visitors, people who came to talk to both me and my mother, asking how we were doing and all. There was this other lady who also talked to me alone and asking all sorts of questions about my life.

Somewhere later, my mother decided to send me to be raised by my grandparents, despite my protests. Back to the present. I am now 19, visited my mother a few days ago for a short stay, catching up with life and things like that.

Here came the doors knocking and Mary came in telling me how delighted she was to see me all grown up. I just felt this resentment towards her, remembering how she reported my mother despite telling her many times that we were doing fine and happy.

I greeted her rather coldly. When Mary asked why, I told her matter-of-factly that I hate her for being nosey reporting my mother back then, hope she was proud of herself for that. Mary left rather hurt and sad, and my mother told me I was rude to our good neighbor, though she didn’t seem too bothered. AITA?

