Young Man Keep Getting Detentions Because He Has Bad Gas, So His Mom Forced The Teacher To Pay Her Back For The Inconvenience

As embarrassing as it is, everyone gets a little gassy from time to time, and that is especially true for teenage boys.

What would you do if your teacher in school started giving you detentions whenever you passed gas?

That is what the young man in this story experienced, but his mom had his back.

Read on for all the details.

Want to put my kid in detention for farting? You can pay for the cost of getting him home. So this story takes place in the mid 2000’s when I was at secondary school (which is basically high school for you Yankee Doodle Dandees). I was 13 and going through that awkward stage in life where everything is changing in you constantly. One thing that was changing was the amount of gas my body created after a particularly long series of curries and chillies that my family made on the regular as they were cheap meals to cook and easy. Plus despite being as English as Paddington Bear we loved spicy food. So the story takes place over a series of French classes in which I had a showdown with this very petty French teacher who we’ll call Mrs F.

That does seem pretty petty unless he was intentionally doing it loud.

She regularly put kids in detention over everything and while some was justified like talking in class and not doing homework, for me she decided that despite the fact that I was a half decent student who was courteous and polite, that because I would occasionally fart. That was enough to put me in detention. I tried everything to stay away from this woman’s wrath like staying at the back of the class by a nearby open window to asking my parents if I can have something that was less likely to bring me flatuance. This all came to ahead though when I regularly was being given detention despite no obvious displine issues. The school was not obligated to tell parents why I received detention and the teacher didn’t want to share I think. For a while I kept it hidden as both of my parents worked until I got home anyways and generally I was thinking that they couldn’t do anything about it. This was until I was put into after-school detention on my 14th birthday. Now my parents always made a fuss about my birthdays as it was close to Christmas and they knew that I liked a day when I could pick anything for dinner and anything to do all night long.

She wouldn’t even have mercy on his birthday.

Now this detention was scheduled to last for 2 hours so there was no way I was getting home before mum and dad did and they were upset when they found out that for nearly two months straight I’d been losing break times, lunchtimes, and hours of my home life to this woman’s insanity in her efforts to get me to stop farting. Now my dad was home after my mum every day and he asked my brother where my mum and me were as my mother had come to get me after calling the school to find out I was in after-school detention. She was, after all, planned to be ready to take us all out for a paid reservation in an Italian restaurant as my favourite food is and always has been lasagna. So while dad is frantically trying to get the reservation changed to no avail mum is collecting me.

I would be pretty upset as well.

When she finds out that dad failed to get the money on the reservation back or the time changed she wasn’t happy but she was really mad when she found out everything about why I was in detention and how much time I’d spent in it. Bare in mind that until this point I had disguised my after-school detentions as doing extra work for school projects so I was regularly just given bus money and told it’s fine. Now this time I thought I’d try getting my French Teacher to be nice as it’s my birthday but no chance. So, the following day after my birthday my mum took the day off work and I was called into the school office to have a sit down with my French Teacher and the headmistress. My mum let me say my piece first and I asked my mum I was trying to not disturb anyone but sometimes it just happens. I made sure to be as innocent as possible.

This teacher is going to get herself in trouble.

The headmistress asked Mrs F what compelled her to think that flatuance in class was worth so much punishment, to which she replied because he needs to learn to control himself. My mum then went on about how much money the family had spent getting me home from school because I couldn’t take the 3oclock bus that my bus pass covered and they had to spend close to £15 a week getting me home. She then added the cost of her workday she had to take off and the reservation that they lost on my birthday. She then did something I didn’t see coming.

Good job mom!

She pulled out a pile of bus tickets and receipts along with a pay stub from work to demonstrate the cost she was having to expend going so is the school paying me for all this or are you because I’m holding both responsible for the cost. In total between the bus tickets and the lost reservation and pay for the day it was about £250. Mrs F then goes baldy I’ll discipline your child until he learns that he will not disturb the class with his disgusting body. I shrunk at this statement just a little bit then my headmistress said something I’ll never forget. Don’t worry about these costs. Mrs F will be paying for them in full out of her pocket before you leave today if she wants to keep her job as I can see your point that your child is not being a bad kid just a little bit gassy.

Glad the headmistress had this kid’s back.

Mrs F if you wish to put any child in detention from now on I’ll be reviewing it before approving the detention as it is clear that you are abusing your power as a teacher. Now pay this lady her money and get back to work. With that Mrs F was fuming and agreed to pay my mother out of her paycheck. The school office handed the money over to my mother who proceeded to spend it on extra Christmas presents for me and my older brother that year. Oh and how did my mum finish up her petty revenge she told me to sit in front of Mrs F’s desk and loaded me up regularly on anything that will let me guff which I did with her never being able to punish me again 😅

This is quite a crazy story. I kind of feel bad for everyone involved.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Hey, sometimes it happens.

Yes, there is no reason to tell someone they can’t use the bathroom.

That would have been perfect.

Schools need to be more understanding sometimes.

I bet the school wasn’t expecting that from the mom.

This teacher is on a power trip.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.