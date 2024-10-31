Homeowner Threatened To Sue Because The Deck Wasn’t Up To Code, But It Was Actually His Deck That Was In Violation

In today’s story, roommates renting a home together make a mistake that causes problems to their next door neighbor’s home.

Their landlord is upset that the neighbor is going to sue them, so he threatens another lawsuit regarding the neighbor’s deck.

This lawsuit threat backfires big time!

Let’s see how the story escalates…

Neighbor threatens to sue me for something ridiculous, so I take action first Little backstory, but I own a twin home by myself. The other side of the twin home is rented by 3 guys in their early 30s. Earlier this year, there was an incident where one of the roommates ruined my basement carpet by leaving his sump pump hose laid against my house. It was an honest mistake, but he refuses to pay for the damages, so a court case is ultimately upcoming, but I have yet to file the paperwork for it. So as you can imagine, things are a little tense between us at the moment.

His friend heard the neighbor’s side of the story.

Now that that’s out of the way, on to the story. This past weekend, a friend of mine ran into one of the roommates that lives next to me. Neither of them realized that they knew me, but after a while, they found out that they both knew me. My neighbor then went off, saying I’m the “neighbor from hell” because I plan on taking the other roommate to court to recover my costs for the basement. He said that if I do go through with the lawsuit, that the homeowner they rent from is going to sue me back, claiming the deck on my house is not up to code.

Turns out that the homeowner’s idea for revenge backfired big time.

To the best of my knowledge, you can’t sue someone for that since it’s not causing you any financial harm, and they’re not the building police. However, just in case something did come about, I checked property records and verified that all permits and inspections were properly done for my deck, so I’m covered….. But this got me thinking…. Last summer, my neighbors built their deck. So I checked with the city, and discovered that no permits were filed for it. So guess who’s going to be getting a visit from the city building inspector later this week? Ultimately, it may result in them having to tear it down completely, but more likely is that they’ll just have to pay a fine.

It’s ridiculous to threaten to sue someone over something that you are breaking the rules on yourself.

I’d love to know the outcome of the lawsuit and the inspection.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader loves how petty this revenge is.

Another reader is surprised the neighbor would tell the friend so many details.

This person desperately wants to know what happens next.

This person doesn’t think the neighbors know how good they have it.

Here’s an important rule when suing…

I hope the neighbor has to tear down their deck.

It would be sweet justice for sure.

