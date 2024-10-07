Lumber Company Boss Shortchanged A Mechanic Who Fixed His Trailer, But The Mechanic Wasn’t Going To Let Him Get Away With It Twice

If only everyone did what they said they would do.

In today’s story, the boss at one company claims he will pay a bill for fixing a trailer, but he doesn’t pay the entire amount.

Thankfully, a similar situation arose, and this time, he was forced to pay.

Let’s see how the story escalates…

Lightning Strikes! This occurred in an auto body/mechanic/towing shop. Owner got a call about a tractor-trailer combo that tried to turn around in a school yard and busted the trailer hitch. Owner brought the trailer back to the shop and found the parts. It was an old Army hitch and finding the parts took two trips to town (40 mile away). Repairs took the best part of two days.

The company didn’t pay what they owed.

The company was based out of Colorado (aka – NotSoNice Western Lumber Company) and when owner finished the repairs and called the lumber company boss who said, “Just bill us and we’ll send you a check.” Two weeks later, Owner got a check for one-half of the billing – marked “Paid In Full”. Three years later, in winter, Owner heard a bang out on the highway and a tractor-trailer unit coasted to a stop into Owner’s parking lot. The name on the door – NotSoNice Western Lumber out of Colorado.

Another trailer from the same company broke down.

The driver couldn’t understand it. The engine was running – kinda’ but it wouldn’t pull. Owner finally found out the crankshaft had broken right in a main bearing between 3 and 4 cylinder. The front half was running but not the back. Owner pulled tractor into the shop, let the driver stay there in the sleeper cab while the company sent out a mechanic. Young guy, knew his stuff, pulled the crank, replaced it and all the bearing, etc.

This time the owner wanted cash.

Tractor was ready. Owner was, too. Company was called and the lumber company boss said “Just bill us”. Owner declined. Cash up front.

The owner and the lumber company boss talked on the phone multiple times about the bill.

The bill was horrendous – towing, use of the shop for 13 days, tools, phone, etc. The lumber company boss asked if this had anything to do with the previous affair. Owner replied “Of course not!” Lots of phone calls between the mechanic and lumber company boss. The trailer, BTW, was parked out front with some 2×8’s under the dolly as the ground was wet and soft.

The company finally paid the bill.

The mechanic, laden with instructions, goes out to the tractor, starts it up, and runs it up under the trailer but, in a hurry, forgot to connect the air hoses and set the trailer brakes. He hits the fifth wheel fast, bumps the trailer off the 2×8’s and sinks the dolly in the soft ground. Owner parks our big tow truck crossways in front of his tractor. That unit is not going anywhere. Owner locks the tow truck, pats his .38 in his belt, smiles at the mechanic and walks inside. Lots of phone calls occur. Cashier’s check arrives.

The lumber company boss clearly knew they didn’t pay the entire bill the first time since he brought it up on the phone.

The owner is lucky the mechanic was even willing to fix the trailer.

Considering he didn’t get paid in full the first time.

