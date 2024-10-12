Neighbor Stiffed His Dad For $3,000 On A Completed Job, So A Determined Dad Threw Spikes Into His Driveway To Get Him Back

There is nothing more frustrating than being taken – than losing money or time you know you earned.

I imagine this is even more grating when the person stiffing you is someone you considered to be a friend.

This kid’s dad knew he had to get revenge after a neighbor stiffed him on a handyman gig.

Read on to find out how he did it.

The charming story of how a neighbor came to be jacked up This story isnt about me, but my dear ol’ dad. Back in the day, he used to be a plumber. He then went on to join the military where he sustained various injuries/chemical exposure. Anyway, this happened during the time when he was fighting for his disability. On occasion, he would do side jobs just to get by. It was very painful/difficult work for him, but alas, the bills needed paid.

As we’ve said, the neighbor never coughed up the dough.

At the time, he had a neighbor up the road who needed some pretty serious work done in his home and offered to pay my dad a bit over $3,000 for the labour. To be frank, $3000 was a bit on the low end for the work, but my dad figured hey, help a neighbor out and he Really needed to make some extra cash (the holidays were coming up, a little over two months before Christmas). The guy buys the supplies, my dad does the labour, with promises that he’ll be paid when it is finished (you already know where this is going). Surprise surprise, the work gets finished, the guy doesn’t pay up. Not only does this guy not pay my dad, but he has the gall to laugh at my dad and ask him what he’s going to do about it since the work was under the table.

His dad was making him pay up, one way or another.

Neighbor be damned, oh was he (my dad) ever angry! I remember when he flat out told me- “that son of a b might not ever pay me, but he’s going to be paying SOMEONE that three thousand dollars, just you watch sweets!” and he got to work. He couldn’t spend a lot of time on his feet but he had quite a few hours to kill, and he started planning this dudes comeuppance.

It turns out he just needed a little toy and something to sharpen it with.

He went to the store and bought a ton of jacks (the kind that come in the game of Jacks, with the rubber ball and whatnot). He then proceeded to spend the next couple of weeks sharpening them up and making the ends into little spikes. Every time he would drive by this guys house, he’d casually toss a handful out the window into this guys driveway. You can imagine, this guy was constantly getting flat tires and had to continuously repair and replace them.

His dad was pretty proud of himself.

Fast forward to Christmas day, my dad calls me up cackling hysterically so I ask him what’s up. This is actually one of my favourite memories of him. He tells me- “Remember that neighbor?! The one that screwed me over??! Well I just drove by his house and he, the wife and the kids are all dressed up for church standing in the front yard by their car and its got a couple flats!! You see, I think he wised up, because he started parking in the grass..but he didn’t know I threw them in the yard too!!!!” I love my dad.

Hey, when someone stiffs you, you get creative.

Let’s find out what Reddit thinks of this tale!

