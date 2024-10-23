Pregnant Woman And Husband Made His Flight A Nightmare, So He Made Sure They Paid By Missing Their Connection

Getting stuck next to someone rude and ignorant on a plane is THE WORST.

Monster annoys me on a plane, but I get back. “This happened to me a few years ago and I just wanted to share it here. and it is a long one. Senior year of high school I was taking a plane to visit my grandma, the flight went from Baltimore to Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh to Vegas, then Vegas to Boise. The flight from Baltimore was almost empty and I was on Southwest so could choose my own seat, and I was on the same plane until Vegas. I selected the last row of the plane by the window, put my earbuds in and took a nap till Pittsburgh. When the plane landed I went to the bathroom while people were getting onto the plane. To save my spot I left my backpack in my seat, and put my jacket on the seat and left.

What do you think you’re doing?

When I got back I noticed that this pregnant lady sitting in my seat, and her husband sitting in the aisle seat, with my jacket thrown on the ground in the aisle with my backpack underneath with a laptop in it. Kind of annoyed I pointed out that I was previously sitting in the window seat and i wanted to know if i could have my seat back. “Can’t you see that I am pregnant and need this seat” she said aggressively Then I looked at the husband and asked if he could please scoot over and sit next to his wife, this guy looked me in the eyes and said “ sorry but we are allowed to choose our own seats and I chose the aisle seat”. Being a high school senior I wasn’t that big of a guy, but I was still not happy to be sitting in the center seat. Realizing that this was a losing argument and I wasn’t going to get any leverage over this lady I decided to grit my teeth and bare it, I collect my stuff and move into the middle seat.

Good Lord…

The SECOND I sat down, the lady said” you can’t have your backpack in your seat, you’re going to have to find a place to put it” “I’m just going to put it under my seat” I respond “Where am I going to put my feet then?” she responds “I don’t know, not under my seat” (growing up I swore more than most people and really only watch what I say when at school) Suddenly I feel someone grab my collar, the husband pulled me inches from his face and said “don’t use that language to my wife or the baby, you will say you’re sorry.” I was shocked, not only was this guy grabbing me in public, but at the time I was only 17, and still considered a minor. But not wanting to make a deal out of this I gave the most pathetic “I’m sorry” to the woman and put my earbuds in as the flight was getting ready to take off.

Wow…

While taxiing the lady kept trying to get my attention by yelling in my ear and snapping her fingers inches in front of my face, before she finally pulled my earbuds out. “You need to turn your electronic off, during takeoff” she said. (Now my dad was a pilot for 30 years and he confirmed that electronics don’t interfere with communications, it is mostly a formality so that people pay attention to the emergency instructions). So I ignore her, since we are literally less than a minute from taking off. In rage she spams the flight attendant button so that one comes (we also had to hold takeoff until this issue was solved). The flight attendant runs over and ask what is wrong expecting an emergency. “He won’t turn off his electronics before flight. He is trying to kill us” she exclaims. Realizing everyone is staring at us when the flight attendant asks me to turn it off I oblige. After I turn it off she starts to lecture me about how she was right and I was wrong, rubbing how the flight attendant proved her right. So the flight is in the air and when the intercom tells me we can use electronics I put my earbuds in and crank it, about 5 minutes into the flight I feel aggravated tapping on my shoulder. I turn and look at the woman.

This lady was something else…

“You need to turn that down, it is bad for the baby” she said While I was listening to the music louder than normal, it still wasn’t to the point that an unborn baby would be able to hear and be able to understand. Shocked I responded with “No” but the second she reached for the flight attendant button, I said that I would. I did that trick where you turn your volume down 2 times and then up once so that it looks like you turned it down 3 times. “better” I asked, “more” she responded so I went down one more. And before I could put my earbuds in she said, “it is proper etiquette to talk to people your sitting next to.” I just ignore her. I sit back and try and close my eyes, and amazingly this work, I fall asleep for about an hour (I was a 5 hour flight). When I woke up this woman had her foot on my backpack with a laptop in it, so I adjust my foot so that it would be uncomfortable for her to continue to keep her feet the way they were. She immediate stood up, and I thought she was going to yell given her ability to overreact. But it turns out she was just getting up to go to the bathroom, she gets past me and her husband when a brilliant idea pops into my head.

He was gonna go for it!

The second she steps into the bathroom I get ready to get up and move my stuff over to the window seat, and as I grab my backpack and shift my momentum over I feel a hand grab me. I did not take into account the husband. “You are not taking my wife’s seat” he said “Sir I have to warn you that you are grabbing a minor and if I feel like it at any second I could cry you that you are attacking me, or you have made advances on me” I respond as he lets go and I move over to the seat I had before. When she gets back she is furious, demanding that I move seats now to the point that the flight attendant comes over to see what is going on. And this time she sides with me, when she ask her husband to make me move I look him in the eyes and he goes back to reading his book. And she sits in the middle seat, mad as hell. Thankfully I moved seats because she was up and down in her seat having to go to the bathroom every 15 mins. And that was pretty much the rest of the flight, except how she intercepted my bag of pretzels when the drink cart came. I responded by closing the shade to the window as we started to land at the Las Vegas airport. Once off the plane I went to Burger King to get a drink and some food, then I got to my next gate and find the last seat. I scarf down my fries and burger walk across the hall, literally 10 feet from my seat to throw away my garbage. When I turn to go back to my seat I see the same lady now sitting in the seat I had my bag in, she had moved it to the floor right in front of her. Then she shot me this smug grin thinking she had won. Somewhat defeated by losing 2 seats to this lady, losing sleep and my patience. It was time for action. I walk over to her to gather my things and as I got to her I looked her in the eyes, raised my right hand out, fingers spread, and hovered it right over her stomach. Looked down at my hand then back to her eyes.

UH OH!

“I just cursed your baby,” I say straight faced, turn around 180 walk across the hall and sit down on the floor staring at her intensely. Now I don’t believe in curses, nor do I think I have the ability to place a curse, but this lady believed it. Her face was left expressionless and she just started weeping to herself as I sat and watched. When her husband came over to see what was wrong and she told him, he instantly stormed over to me, and knocked the drink out of my hand, grabbed me by the collar and got right in my face “listen here you little ****”. He got out before security guards grabbed the man and detained him, The FAA doesn’t mess around with who they hire. One guard asked me why this guy was angry and I said that his wife had taken my seat, and I made a comment under my breath and he got upset with me. The officer asked for my name and identification and saw that I was a minor, he asked if I wanted to press charges and I told him yes, but that I also didn’t want to miss my flight. He understood and let me go, then informed the Southwest airline gate attendant to please keep track of me in case we needed more information. This meant that I got to get on early and I chose the first seat I could, aisle seat to see if this lady would get on the plane, since she was sitting in the same gate as my flight, she never got on the plane, and it takes off. Half way through the flight the flight attendant asked me if put a curse on the baby and I responded with “ I don’t know magic”. 20 minutes later the flight attendant told me that unfortunately I would not be able to press charges on them due to being a minor. But that they missed their flight and they would have to buy a new ticket to their final destination with another airline. With 5 words, I cost this horrible woman and her abusive husband around $500.”

