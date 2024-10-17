A Rude Customer Didn’t Tip His Server, So When They Saw Him Leave His Cell Phone Behind, No One Said A Word

I just don’t get it…

I'm talking about people who refuse to tip even when they get good service.

This is why you tip. “Worked as a server at a few jobs. Not everyone tips. I get it. Personally I don’t let it get to me as I think enough people tip well enough to make up for it. I’m a pretty cheerful person but I remember one guy eating alone once.

“Hi how are you doi…” cuts me off immediately. “Water”. Shrug. Okay. Whatever. Whole meal is like that. One word answers. No eye contact. Fine. Plenty of people don’t like chit chat. I learned long ago that rude doesn’t always (or honestly even usually) mean bad tips, so I still give good service.

He leaves and I go to get the slip. Not only no tip but literally wrote ZERO on the tip line. I look up and out the windows I see he’s walking to his car. Too bad his cell phone is still on the table.

I watch him drive away. Then I turn the phone into my boss. And it was almost closing time. Don’t know how long it took him to notice but he certainly didn’t get his phone back that night. I’ve run countless phones, keys, wallets, hats out to people before. Even on bad tips if they were polite. But that combination of rude and cheap. Yeah. You get what you pay for. Which in this case was nothing.”

