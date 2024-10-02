A Young Inventor’s Prized Invention Is Destroyed By Her Bully, So She Makes Up A Lie About Him And Gets Him Suspended

Many people try on different identities in middle school. For this woman, it was being an inventor.

When her most prized invention was carelessly destroyed by her bully, she comes up with a plan for revenge that ends up working a little too well.

Read on for all the details.

I got my middle school bully suspended and he eventually changed schools I used to be an “inventor” in middle school. Roughly from ages 8-12 I had this phase. I would combine household shampoos/body washes, etc. to make “new super products.” (Obv these weren’t great, but at the time – revolutionary.) I would attach things to other things to make super-versions of both things.

There was one invention that she was particularly proud of.

One of these super-inventions was a pencil/pen/eraser hybrid. It utilized one of my favorite pencils in the world. It was one of my favorite “inventions” because it actually worked. I was definitely the weird girl in school.

So proud, that she was ready to show it off to the world.

I didn’t show off my inventions usually, I mostly kept them at home. But since my pencil/pen/eraser combo thing actually worked, I wanted to use it in class. A boy who sat behind me would pick on me a lot – Charlie. One day, he saw me using the invention. At one point, I got up from my desk for something.

You can guess what happened next.

When I came back, the pencil part was snapped in half and the elastic holding it all together had come off. The invention was effectively ruined. I was devastated. Charlie was snickering. I knew it was him. “Oops hehehehe,” was all I got from him.

This was the inventor’s last straw. She was done enduring his cruelty.

I had put up with him being annoying for a long time, but this was the last straw. Remember how I said he sat behind me? The wheels in my head started turning. See, we went to a Catholic private school. Everyone had to wear uniforms with stupid little ties.

So she put a plan of her own into action.

The girl’s ties were not covered entirely by a collar. I cut the back of my tie one day and after class, went up to my teacher “upset” because “Charlie cut my tie!!!” Little did I know, that the uniforms were considered school property. Charlie got a heavy suspension – like at least a week – and when he came back, he never messed with me again.

She didn’t intend for her revenge to go this far, but part of her still believes he deserved it.

I don’t think he even finished his time at our school. I think within a couple of years he went somewhere else. I felt a “little” bad about that part, I didn’t know the severity of his punishment, but he also crushed a piece of me that day and I stopped inventing stuff after that.

Charlie learned his lesson one way or another.

What did Reddit think?

Laughing at someone’s passion is a special kind of cruel.

A show of force is usually an effective way to get back what’s yours.

This commenter wonders about the bully’s side of the story.

Everyone loves a good underdog story.

Charlie learned the hard way that even the smallest actions have big consequences.

Leave it to an inventor to come up with an inventive revenge plot.

