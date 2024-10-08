After Graduating From High School, He Didn’t Follow His Dad’s Rules And Do His Chores, So His Dad Taught Him A Lesson In Responsibility

In today’s story, a teenager continues to live at home with his parents after high school, but at one point, his dad threatens to kick him out for not following his rules.

That’s not the revenge. His dad is more creative than that.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Don’t wanna do your chores son? Well have fun being stuck at home. Backstory: After I had graduated from High School and still hadn’t “found” my calling my parents told me I could live with them rent free as long as I did one very important thing, helped out with the chores, don’t bring any girls or friends home after 9 pm and occasionally offer to help with the groceries for the week. The Lead up: It had been about 3 months and for the most part I was adhering to the second and third rule I was given. That all changed when I met my first “adult” lady friend. We’ll call her Roxy, cause she was a pretty bad AF chick, now Roxy was a SUPER bad influence on me she started getting me to stay out late, spend most of my paychecks on getting us booze and weed and such. I started slipping down a worm hole to which I almost wouldn’t have returned from. My dad from time to time would remind me, “Hey son, you need to make sure your helping with the chores and mind throwing 50 bucks towards groceries this week?” kinda reminders. That all changed after 3 months of being out of school and about a month and a half total of me knowing Roxy.

OP’s dad told him to take Roxy home.

We had come home from a concert in another city, for anyone who’s my “almost Old Fart age”, it was a concert for Papa Roach and she told me she was too tired to go home and she wanted to crash with me at my parents home. The time…2:30 am. We pulled up to the driveway and I told her to be quiet, of course she wasn’t cause it was Roxy, soon as we step inside the house and I’ve just locked the door she starts screaming the chorus line from Twisted Sister’s We’re not gonna take it at the top of her lungs. Like clock work my parent’s light comes on and my dad comes out of his room like a Cheetah, a cheetah I tell you, he sees us both and looks back in his room. Turning his head around he goes, “Take her home. Now.” I immediately turn around and take Roxy home.

OP spent the night at Roxy’s place.

She’s all mad and tells me I should stand up to to my old man…yada yada yada. Soon as we get her home I know I can’t go home so I stay at her apartment with her. The next morning there’s a text on my phone, “Come home at your earliest “Convenience.” – Love Dad. I know I’m dead because A) my dad never texts me and B) If he does text me he’s more of a John Madden play by play kinda guy. What I mean is he’s going to give you a paragraph of words for what could have been a single sentence or two.

His dad gave him a bill.

I kiss Roxy goodbye for what I’m sure is the last time I’ll see another human being and head home. When I get home he’s sitting at the table with a pen and a piece of paper in front of him. He tells me to sit down and then puts the piece of paper in front of me. The paper is an actual itemized list. He tells me that for the last month and a half I haven’t done any of my chores and that he’s calculated based on the roughly 4-5 hours a weekend of time I wasted for him that amounts to his pay which was 25.00 an hour (He’s a RN aka Registered Nurse) so he’s taken 4 hours x 6 weekends x 25 per hour pay and figured that I need to pay him 600 dollars for time wasted. Then he’s also for good measure thrown in an extra 100 for the two times he’s asked me to for 50 bucks to help out towards groceries.

OP negotiates a slight change to the contract.

He gets up and walks over and says there is a dotted line for me to sign stating I will pay all of this back in one months time. I’m adding it all up in my head and tell him I barely a thousand bucks after taxes a month. He says I should have thought about that before I brought a girl home at 2: 30 in the morning. He tells me if I don’t sign this paperwork I have 30 minutes to “Get my stuff and get out.” I legit almost start balling and tell him that I want to sign the paper but could I at least have a month extension. He puts his hand to his chin thinking and then looks down at me and agrees. He says, “You have two months to pay me 600 bucks. Oh and by the way…” He purposely hangs this in the air for a good 20 seconds, “If you don’t pay and you continue to break my three simple rules…there will be pain in your future.” He revises the “contract” he’s wrote up on the paper and I sign it.

Roxy calls…

So a month and a half goes by and I’ve “managed” to pay him 450 bucks. I haven’t seen Roxy as much over the two months because for obvious reasons her “cash pit” has dried up a bit. She then calls me one day and tells me that she misses me, she wishes we would hang out, why am I working so much overtime… I’ve told her that I have to pay my dad back or get kicked out. Of course she ends up ending the call shortly after that and then it happens. She texts me the next day about a show in another city, I hear all the usual, “Oh its a band I REALLY, REALLY like! I’ve been wanting to see them forever plus I miss snuggling up to you at the concert.”

OP is ready to pay his dad.

I somehow stupidly agree to go with her, well while were up there my wallet get’s stolen out of my front pocket. (To this day I think Roxy did it, even though I’ve never been able to prove it) We go home, I drop Roxy off and a few days go by. My dad comes knocking on my door as it’s now officially day 55. He asks me do I want to pay him the last 150 or wait till the two months are officially up. I tell him I got him and that I’ll go to the bank right now seeing as I just got paid the day before.

OP realizes his wallet is missing.

I look around my room for my wallet, no where to be found, I go find the jeans I wore at the concert I was at w/Roxy, no wallet in there either. (It’s worth noting I had and still have a terrible habit of leaving my wallet in my jeans after I take them off and forgetting that for several days) I start panicking as I can not find my wallet anywhere. I check everywhere the house, the backyard, my car I even call the last place I was at “work” and see if they might have it. No one’s seen my wallet. I go back to my dad who’s in the back yard cutting the grass and tell him whats going on. He gives me a half grin and says, “Sorry for your situation but I’m treating you like a tenant now. Go to the bank, get my money and when you come back and pay me the 150 we’ll go from there.”

OP goes to the bank.

I rush to the bank and my heart about falls out of my chest as the teller tells me my account has a balance of $3.42. My. Heart. Drops. To. The. Ground. (Worth noting here it was a local bank that I’ve banked at since I was around 13, I was 18 at the time so they all knew me at the bank and with some quick verification gave me info on my account) I head back home and tell my dad what happened.

His dad drives him to work.

He puts his hand on my shoulder and says, “Ahh that sucks. Well you know I’m going to have to get my 150 bucks still right?” I tell him there’s no way to have the money to him in 5 days or less. He says okay well how bout I drive you to work seeing as you don’t have a drivers license right now. He drives me to work to which I’m there for roughly 8 hours.

OP’s dad gets revenge…

The Revenge – While at work my dad pulled out his massive collection of Craftsman tools and proceeds to drain all the fluids in my car, he gets a buddy to come over and help completely remove my motor, my transmission and my tires. My dad and his buddy being a ASE Master Mechanic manage to do all of this in a 8 hour shift of me being at work. At the end of my 8 hour shift my dad is in the parking lot waiting for me. He’s in his work coveralls which I find funny and he’s got grease all over his arms. He drives me home and I notice my car is pulled into the garage and on Jack stands. I look at my dad and ask, “Whats up with my car?” He points to the garage, “Oh go ahead and see…I’ve got my 150 bucks today.”

His dad left a note on the car.

I jump out of the car as it goes into park and run over to my car. There’s a note on the front of it from my dad’s mechanic friend stating the Motor, transmission and tires have all been sold to him for 150 bucks and that he’ll happily not only give me back the items but that he’ll help me install them back into my car but that I have to work for him on my two days off for the next 4 weeks from 7 am to 7 pm. I fall over crying obviously and after my dad laughs a bit tells me my first shift starts tomorrow. (It is further worth noting that my dad actually owned this vehicle and it was titled, tagged and licensed in his name…so “technically” he could do whatever he wants with it. He had just chosen to allow me to use the vehicle as mine.)

OP learned his lesson.

I would spend the next 4 weeks working with my dad’s Mechanic friend on my days off. After two days of working we’d bring a few pieces of my “car” back to the house and he’d teach me how to put these items back together, and slowly but surely I learned how to be my very own mini DIY Garage Mechanic. This may not fit here and my dad did Pro Revenge me because shortly after I lost my car Roxy dumped me and of all things my dad took 6 months out of my life to teach me how to be a “somewhat” responsible adult. Oh and the icing on the cake soon as we had my car back together and running my dad walked up to me and gave me an envelope with 450 bucks in it and a note that said, “Stop being a knucklehead.”

I love that this story is from the point of view of the person who deserved revenge and that he learned his lesson.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader was surprised OP shared this story.

Another reader praised OP’s dad.

This reader also applauds OP’s dad.

Everyone thinks OP has a great dad.

I love the he learned so much from this lesson that he wanted to share it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.