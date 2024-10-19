After Years Of Being Mistreated By Her Young Mother, She’s Ready To Chuck It All And Move In With Her Grandparents, Despite Her Mother’s Guilt Trip

In today’s story, a teenage girl explains her childhood and how it went from just being her and her mother to her and her mother and her stepdad and all of the stepdad’s kids.

The teen wants to live with her grandparents instead of all of these other people, but now her mom is upset.

Let’s see why she wants to live with her grandparents…

AITA for moving in with my grandparents and telling my mom I’m done supporting her? My mom had me (16f) when she was 18. My dad was some guy she hooked up with at college and for years it was just the two of us. She didn’t want to go back to her hometown so my grandparents could help us. She didn’t even tell them about me for several years and then used a 6 year old me to break the news to them. Then not only did she use me to break the news, but she had me ask them if we could stay there for a while and she coached me to do the puppy dog eyes and “make it good.” I did all that because she asked and I was 6.

She did a lot for her mom.

When she wanted me to lie about my father, I did. When she wanted me to lie about where we’d lived before, I did. I did everything she asked. I followed her along eagerly, for the most part, when she was bouncing between guys and putting those relationships before me. I even shared a room with a random baby and toddler when I was 8 because mom’s then boyfriend only had one extra room where his kids slept.

Her mom didn’t listen to her.

I tried to speak up once about wanting mom to focus more on me. She figured out what I was going to say and gave me this guilt trip about needing to be put first because she had me so young and how she needed me to get on board. So I never tried again.

Her mom got married.

Four years ago she met her husband and dated him online when Covid kept everyone at home. They moved in together 3 years ago and got married 2 weeks after we moved in together. It was him, his three kids and mom and me. His kids spent some time with their mom but were with us a lot too. I hated it honestly but for mom, I said nothing.

She turned to her grandparents.

She put more effort into his kids than she did to me and it stung, a lot. They were younger but so what. I was still her kid too. She treated me more like an older sister by burdening me with her issues and asking me for “help” with them. So I started spending more time with my grandparents and started to thrive.

She wants to live with her grandparents.

And then her husband’s ex died, and my mom and her husband wanted to take in her other kids (not mom’s stepkids), and mom told me she/they were adopting them all. At that point I just sorta gave up and asked my grandparents if I could live with them. There were some custody things still being worked out so I was only living with those other kids a couple of days.

Her mom wants her to come home.

Mom was shocked when I told her I wanted to stay with her parents but she let me, thinking it was temporary. But she’s realized after more than a month that I’m serious. She has tried to get me to come and spend time with and bond with the kids… and help out around the house. I said no.

She told her mom what she really thinks.

She said they’ll be my official siblings in a year and we need to give them a good life. I told her no. They’ll be her kids and I won’t be because she never treated me like hers. I told her I don’t want to give those kids a good life or to be their sister. I don’t want to help her or her husband. I don’t want to put her first anymore. I told her I’m done supporting her. Mom started crying, her husband cussed me out and accused me of cruelty and abandoning my family. AITA?

It sounds like she has had a hard life.

If her grandparents are more loving towards her than her mom, I can see why she’d want to live with them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

I think she’ll have a better life with her grandparents.

She needs to put herself first.

