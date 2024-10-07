Aggressive Driver Tailgates Him, So He Speeds Up and Drenches Them in Washer Fluid

Few things are more annoying than an overly aggressive driver on the road.

So, what would you do if someone tailgated you and then slowed down just to mess with you? Would you let it go? Or would you play their game?

In the following article, one driver finds himself in this exact situation and uses a simple trick to win the game. Here’s what he did.

Made it drizzle I was driving north on I-77 toward Columbus, Ohio. I believe from I-77, I took route 33, which takes you right into Columbus, OH. Route 33 is both a two-lane and a one-lane road. There are parts that are two lanes, and the two lanes eventually turn into one single lane. One lane north and one lane south. I’m driving my Prius, minding my business in the right lane. I’m going the speed limit on cruise control. A car is in front of me, going below the speed limit. I’m still far from them, so I enter the left lane, slowly go past him, and further down the road, I get back in the right lane. I’m way ahead of the car, and I passed.

Here’s where the game of cat and mouse begins.

He loses his mind. Speeds up and gets inches from my rear bumper. I’m still going the speed limit on cruise control. He gets in the left lane speeds up and gets in front of me then slows down. This causes me to slow down. By now, we are on a one-lane road, and I am stuck behind him. I slow down and drive behind him; I’m not really tripping. He then speeds off above the speed limit and disappears. I have no idea why he’s trippin’. The road opens up into two lanes, and I see the car in the right lane again. I get into the left lane and increase my speed.

He got the last laugh.

I knew the road was going to turn into one-lane, so I got some speed going just in time to pass him before the road became one-lane. Now I’m in front of him. I spent the next few minutes running my wiper fluid. I looked behind me, and the driver was ******* mad because 1) they couldn’t pass me, and 2) I was making it drizzle under the sun. Every time I ran my wiper fluid, he would engage his wipers; his window must have been dirty, so he also had to run out his wiper fluids. Mission accomplished. I don’t know if you’ve ever been behind a car running its wiper fluid on a bright sunny day, but it ain’t fun if your windows are kind of dusty.

Yikes! This sounds kind of dangerous.

Let’s see how Reddit readers responded to this behavior.

It seems Columbus has a bad reputation for crazy drivers.

Driving pranks have been around for years.

Agreed! When driving, everyone experiences someone else’s washer fluid at one time or another.

Adaptive cruise control is a great feature.

The road is no place to play! Yes, the other driver was way too aggressive, but it’s usually best to just let the person go and stay out of their way.

