Amazon Customer Shared The Extra Thing She Received When She Got A Recent Delivery

Not all unexpected deliveries are welcome when it comes to Amazon…

A woman named Giuls posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she’s pretty darn annoyed that she got an extra surprise during an Amazon delivery to her home.

The woman showed viewers what she was dealing with and said, “So Amazon left one of these bins at my house the other day. It’s like what they deliver the packages in.”

She continued, “And then I literally left a note, like, please take this back it was left here. Now every day they’re just putting the packages in it and ignoring the note and not taking it back.”

Giuls added, “And I just have this huge ugly green box in front of my house. Does this happen to anyone else? Literally, I don’t know what to do with it.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker has seen this a lot…

She doesn’t seem too happy about it…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.