October 14, 2024 at 9:42 am

‘How is their plane ticket 200 percent more?’ – American Airlines Customer Called Out The Company For Charging Two Radically Different Prices For The Same Flight

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@the_moonrocks

Well, that’s curious…

A TikTokker named Ryan posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about what he discovered when shopping around for American Airlines plane tickets for him and the members of his band.

Source: TikTok

Ryan said, “I need someone who understands how airlines work to explain this to me, please. I’m sitting here on a website buying plane tickets so our band can fly to Nashville to meet with our label and stuff, right?”

He continued, “I am flying from San Antonio to DFW to Nashville. Three stops, round trip. My cost is $260.”

Source: TikTok

Ryan then said, “The band, the rest of the guys, are just flying from DFW to Nashville. Mind you, we are on the same flight from DFW to Nashville. Theirs is $787.”

He continued, “How is their plane ticket 200 percent more? It’s the same flight. Like, that feels illegal. What is the difference? I don’t understand.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@the_moonrocks

Make this make sense fr fr #airlines #traveling #musician #dexterandthemoonrocks

♬ original sound – Dexter & The Moonrocks

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person has an idea…

Source: TikTok

Another viewer nailed it.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Can anyone make sense of this…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter