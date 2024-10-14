‘How is their plane ticket 200 percent more?’ – American Airlines Customer Called Out The Company For Charging Two Radically Different Prices For The Same Flight

Well, that’s curious…

A TikTokker named Ryan posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about what he discovered when shopping around for American Airlines plane tickets for him and the members of his band.

Ryan said, “I need someone who understands how airlines work to explain this to me, please. I’m sitting here on a website buying plane tickets so our band can fly to Nashville to meet with our label and stuff, right?”

He continued, “I am flying from San Antonio to DFW to Nashville. Three stops, round trip. My cost is $260.”

Ryan then said, “The band, the rest of the guys, are just flying from DFW to Nashville. Mind you, we are on the same flight from DFW to Nashville. Theirs is $787.”

He continued, “How is their plane ticket 200 percent more? It’s the same flight. Like, that feels illegal. What is the difference? I don’t understand.”

