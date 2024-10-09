Entitled Stranger Accuses Her Son Of Staring At Her Daughters, So She Cooks Up The Perfect Response

There’s nothing like a day at the beach to relax and soak up the sun. That is, until an uncomfortable confrontation comes your way.

So, what would you do if a stranger approached you with accusations about your son and his friends staring at her daughters? Would you tell her what she wants to hear to make her go away? Or would you laugh in her face and make it obvious that’s not the case?

In today’s story, one mom finds herself in this awkward situation and leaves the other person walking away embarrassed. Here’s what happened.

Your son is staring at my daughters I’m at the beach with a friend, CC, her son, and his friends. The guys are all around 30 years old. My friend’s son gets up and goes into the ocean, and that’s when entitled woman (EW) walks over to my friend.

Here’s how the conversation goes:

EW: Is that your son who just went in the water? CC: Yes, why? EW: Can you ask him and his friends to stop staring at my daughters? Your son is quite a bit older than my daughters and it’s making them uncomfortable. (EW points to three girls in bikinis aged 14-20 ish) CC: (Bursts out laughing) “No, I’m not going to tell them to stop bc I feel sure they’re not staring at your daughters since my son and his friends aren’t straight.” EW blushes, stammers, and walks away.

Yikes! She didn’t see that coming!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit weigh in on this story.

This person would’ve had some fun with them.

Of course, narcissists think everyone loves them.

According to this person, maybe they were admiring the girl’s bikinis.

Would love to have seen this guy’s face!

Well, that’s embarrassing! Maybe next time, she won’t jump to conclusions so quickly.

