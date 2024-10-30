Annoying Mother In Law Wanted To Stay With This Newly-Wedded Couple, But When Her Daughter-In-Law Said No She Showed Up Anyway

In-laws can be a handful.

AITA for not allowing my MIL to stay at our place We (26 F and 26 M) are a couple of newlyweds just trying to figure out life. We are doing good and are in love. We got married less than six months ago and my parents paid for our dream wedding and are still supporting us.

My MIL constantly told us she would give us money but she never did. I never asked for it and honestly didn’t need it thanks to my parents… but it was annoying hearing the same story where she promised something we all knew she could never give us…. She was the only one giving us a hard time while planning the wedding because she wanted to invite a ton of people we barely knew. She didn’t put a penny out of her pocket but still wanted to have a lot of people in our wedding which made me angry but I never told her or my husband just to be respectful.

She didn’t seem happy the day we got married, not sure why since we always had a good relationship and she ended up inviting a lot of people… I was always respectful and even asked her opinion in some wedding stuff so she could feel she was part of it. Long story short, she lives in another state and every time she came to TX she stayed with her brother (he is single).

Yesterday we picked her up from the airport and she told my husband she was expecting to stay with us. I talked about this before telling him I don’t feel comfortable with family members staying over at our house. They could visit and everything but not sleep in our home and that it was one of my boundaries, which he agreed. She’s playing the victim, saying her brother and her got into an argument a few months ago and they don’t talk anymore so now every time she comes over she needs to stay with us. When we dropped her at her brother’s he was nice and kind to her, he always said she could stay with him and that he could also help her with any errands she needed to…

She never told my husband about the situation and never asked him or me if it was ok that she could stay with us. I get she’s my husband’s mom but I feel like she needs to understand that we do have boundaries and she can’t come and expect we accommodate our schedules around her. I don’t feel comfortable with anyone else staying because I wfh and I clean, cook and do chores at my own pace so I don’t want to have someone just saying what I need to do.

I’m not happy that she planned her whole trip expecting we accommodate her without even asking us… We always thought she would stay with her brother as she always did before! She was never clingy to my husband when he was single, not sure why she wants to play that role now… Spoiler, she stayed with her brother but I feel my husband is resentful now since he thinks I don’t want her mother just because I’m mean… AITA?

