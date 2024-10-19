AT&T Customer Isn’t Happy That His Phone Bill Went Up Without Any Notice. – ‘will probably be canceling my services soon

Say whaaaaaaaaat?!?!

It’s always frustrating to look at your bank statement and realize that a bill that’s been the same amount for years went up with no warning.

How rude!

But it happens…and the guy you’re about to hear from wasn’t happy about it when it happened to him.

The man said his plan went up by $10 a month without his knowledge and that an AT&T worker said they were sorry but that there was nothing they could do about it when he called to complain.

He said, “So I canceled my wearable, I canceled my Wi-Fi hotspot access, and now my monthly bill will be $45 less than it normally is. And that’s on customer service.”

The man said he’s been an AT&T customer for a decade and added, “It’s been great, but recently I’m just not on board and will probably be canceling my services soon. So thanks AT&T for helping me save money and reevaluate my bill today.”

He’s not playing around!

Why do phone companies do things like this…?

