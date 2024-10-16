Bad Lawyer Has Been Conning And Stealing From His Clients For Years, So A Lawyer Made Sure He’d Pay For His Crimes

Some people think they can get away with the nasty things they do – probably because they always have.

This woman’s lawyer boyfriend wasn’t going to stand for it, though, and helped a client get the settlement he deserved.

His attorney has been committing fraud for years, stealing over $400,000 from his clients.

Read the full story below and find out how her boyfriend turned the tables on a bad lawyer.

The Crooked Attorney My boyfriend (BF) moved to NYC from a state in the South. Freshly out of law school and riddled with student debt, he found a low-paying personal injury firm and settled in. Since money was tight, he found a roommate on Craigslist named “Julie.”

Meet Julie and Luis.

Julie is a fiesty Latina, and my boyfriend is pretty much Wonder Bread, but they hit it off very well. My boyfriend would go to Julie’s job after work (she was a bartender), and they developed a very strong friendship. During this time, Julie meets a server, “Luis.” They hit it off and begin dating.

All three of them became best buddies.

My BF clicks with Luis, and they become a trio. Drunken tequila nights, peeing on the subway platform, and my BF being taken to Latin clubs. They become the best of friends.

They all kept in touch.

Something that will play a role in this tale is that both Julie and Luis (and their families) are in the USA undocumented. So, Julie and Luis are getting serious, but they don’t have a lot of money. So they move in with Luis’ elderly parents. My BF finds another place to live, and they all still keep in touch.

Luis’ dad got into a workplace accident.

During all of this, Luis’ dad had suffered an injury at work. He lost part of his finger and had hired a personal injury attorney (aka POS). Apparently, he was supposed to receive a $100k settlement, but some time had passed, and still no update.

Then they found out that the settlement has been paid out without Julie’s dad receiving it.

Julie (since neither Luis or his dad spoke English) called Luis’ father’s insurance, and asked about the status of the settlement. The insurance said, “Oh, the settlement’s already been paid out.” That’s when Julie called my BF, freaking out.

They found out their lawyer had taken their settlement.

Apparently, this “personal injury” attorney had a history of being an ambulance chaser, and sought out clients here illegally. He held that over them, and took their settlement money by forging documents. While there had been reports, the guy had been getting away with fraud for years.

The lawyer wanted Julie to drop the complaint against him.

So, my BF tells Julie to tell the POS that she knows what’s up. Apparently, this guy thought his clients were too stupid to seek retribution. POS told Julie that he would return the money if she dropped her complaint against him.

So this woman’s BF planned to get revenge.

My boyfriend was livid at this POS taking advantage of immigrants, and decided to get payback. He told Julie to record all of her conversations with him, and keep records of any type of contact. Apparently, POS was using other embezzled funds to hush clients like Julie.

He brought all the evidence to the Supreme Court.

Julie met up with him a few times, always recording interactions and “getting money from him.” With evidence in place, my BF took all the evidence to the NYS Supreme Court who investigates and told them that he was representing Luis’s dad. Apparently, reports had happened for years, but nobody ever gave a damn until an attorney became involved. It turned out that POS had stolen over $400,000 from clients for years.

The attorney was found guilty and sentenced to jail.

It was a long trial, with my boyfriend representing Luis’ dad and he having to testify. POS knew my BF had reported him, and would glare at him from the stand. Long story short, POS pleaded guilty to charges of identity theft, fraud, grand larceny, and more. He was stripped of his ability to practice law and was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Everything turned out well in the end.

Luis’ dad gave my boyfriend $1,000 (he worked pro bono for them), and now, my BF is the Godfather to Julie and Luis’ son. Luis’ dad moved back to his native country and bought a beautiful house. All of POS’ victims got their money back through the Lawyer’s Fund for Client Protection.

The boyfriend was the real hero, giving justice to the underprivileged.

That’s a guy we can all get behind, even if he is a lawyer.

