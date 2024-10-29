Neighbors Let Their Dog Attack Someone, So This Tenant Came Up With A Plan And Got Them Evicted

It’s never easy dealing with bad neighbors, but when things go from annoying to downright dangerous, you have to take action.

So, what would you do if you were stuck living next to a loud, careless neighbor with a dangerous dog?

Would you put up with it until you could move?

Or would you find a way to get them out first?

In the following story, one tenant finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s how it played out.

Bad Neighbors I was working full-time at a mediocre-paying job while putting myself through college at night, paying for it out of pocket. This left me stretched on finances, so I ended up in a less-than-ideal apartment complex, and by less-than-ideal, I mean that the cops maintained a presence there most of the time. Most folks kept to themselves, but occasionally, you’d get someone who was just obnoxious living near you. It was inevitable. I knew it was my turn with an obnoxious neighbor when I first met him. He was talking loudly in the breezeway of my building. Why he wasn’t on the balcony of his apartment I don’t know.

At this point, it was apparent there was no getting along with the neighbor.

Not wanting to be petty I just turned the TV up and ignored him. It wasn’t long before the talking got louder and my door started moving like someone was trying to open it. I jerked it open, and the guy about fell in. It turns out he was leaning on it while having his conversation. After politely letting him know that it was very annoying, I gave him an “It’s all good” and closed my door. Immediately, he refers to me using a racial slur in Spanish to the person on the other end of the phone. I may not be fluent in Spanish, but I know some important slang.

Between his parties and his dog, it was time to complain to the manager.

He’d have parties all night, sometimes with a dozen people in the breezeway getting drunk and rowdy. There was always trash on the stairs (e.g., half-eaten cheeseburgers, old milkshakes, etc) and cigarette butts everywhere. His large pit bull would bark all day just about non-stop. I could complain about it and be the whiny neighbor, or just bide my time until I graduate and then move. Graduation was only a semester away so I decided to bide my time. Coming home from school one night I’m walking through the parking lot reading my phone when I see a dog running at me growling. It’s the dude’s pit bull rearing to attack me. Dude’s girlfriend yells at him and he calls his dog off and breaks out laughing. Enough’s enough, someone’s going to get hurt so I complain to the apartment manager but am told without proof their hands were tied. Great.

Everything calmed down until a few months later.

I lived the next few months at the complex relatively incident-free (just the above annoyances) until I was woken up one weeknight at 2 AM. There’s screaming and crying in the breezeway, lots of loud talking, and the sounds of incoming sirens. Looking out my window into the parking lot, I see the dude run by with his dog. Looking through the peephole, I see a girl in the hallway bleeding profusely. Turns out his girlfriend and her friend were drunk and raised their voices at one another. The dog then attacked the friend mauling her pretty badly. The police didn’t know where either the dude or the dog was, and the friend didn’t want to pursue charges, so they left. Shortly after they left, the dude came back with the dog. I called the police and let them know that he and the dog were back, but they never returned (thanks, police.)

The manager couldn’t do anything until she had proof, so he got it for her.

On my way to work the next morning I stop by the apartment manager and let her know about the incident. Again she says she can’t do anything without proof. I implore her to call the police and confirm, but she refuses saying they get updates from the sheriff every month. Ultimately her problem was that due to legal reasons she can’t seek to evict someone herself, otherwise it might look like she’s targeting a given race or something. Fuming about the situation while at work I managed to find the police incident report for the mauling online. I printed it out and delivered it to her on my way home. She had an appreciative look on her face and told me the eviction process would start before I could leave the building.

They will have a hard time finding a new place to live.

True to her word, the bad neighbor was out at the end of the month. According to the apartment manager, they were mad and cussing as they drove away. It turns out he had numerous warrants, so his girlfriend rented the apartment. Neither of them had family in the area (the girlfriend’s family lived in another country) so they had no one to turn to for a place to stay. The icing on the cake was when the apartment manager let slip that when the next apartment called her for a reference, she’d kindly inform them of all incidents that occurred. I don’t know what happened to them but I do know they had a hard time finding a place to live.

Yikes! Sounds like a nightmare!

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about his experience.

In this case, the woman didn’t press charges – not much they can do.

This person is not wrong!

Bad neighbors are the worst.

These people sound like a nightmare!

Definitely wouldn’t want them as neighbors.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.