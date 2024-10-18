Best Buy Worker Talked About The Trouble He Had With AT&T When Trying To Get A Customer’s Credit Approved. – ‘The customer and I just laughed.’

Why do some companies have to make things so difficult?

It’s a question we ask ourselves a lot, and here’s another example…

A Best Buy employee named Dallas took to TikTok to talk to viewers about the frustrating experience he had with AT&T while he was working.

Dallas said a customer wanted to buy a new iPhone 15 Pro Max and get a new AT&T account at his store.

He said, “The guy was just turning 20. He was pretty young but had really good credit. When it’s your first account, usually you’ll get hit with a manual credit review.”

Dallas said he called AT&T to run the credit check but he ran into problems.

He said, “He asked for “location information” and I was confused because I had never been asked for that term before I asked what kind of information he needed, and he just repeated “location information” without being more specific. I told him the store name and number, but he kept insisting on “location information.” When I couldn’t provide anything else, he said he would have to hang up.”

Dallas called back again and got a different AT&T employee and this time, things went smoothly…at first.

He said, “Thankfully, I got a different person this time, and after 15 to 20 minutes, he was able to push the credit review through.”

But there was another problem: Dallas’ computer crashed and he had to start the process from the beginning again. Then he was told that AT&T was closed for the day and the issue would have to be handled the next day.

Dallas said, “The customer and I just laughed about the situation. I made him an appointment for the next day, so I’ll see him tomorrow. But, my, oh my, what a day!”

Check out the video.

What a pain in the you-know-what!

