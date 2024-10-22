Business Landlord Doubled A Dance Studio’s Existing Rent, But Her Plan Backfires When Tenants Take Their Improvements With Them And Leave The Space Wrecked

Running a small business means navigating unexpected hurdles, especially when it comes to rising costs.

When the dance studio owners’ landlord doubled the rent, they not only found a better location, but also took everything they installed.

The landlord was left with nothing but an empty space and no new tenants in sight.

Read on for the full story!

Landlord doubled her business properties rent We own a dance studio. It doesn’t make a lot, but it’s not bad. At the end of the contract period, the landlord doubled the rent. That would kill a lot of profit so of course we could not accept it.

They made the space look very desirable in photos, which the landlord loved.

Landlord took photos of the place, all decked out in mirrors, nice wall coverings, beautiful bathroom, and listed it as perfect for a dance or fitness studio. Which it was. At that time.

Little did the landlord know, those improvements all belonged to them as the owners of the business.

All these nice things belong to the business, which is in the contract. So do the aircons, the ducting, the wallpaper. Even the partition walls we put in. In about three days, we had the place gutted out back to the concrete shell of a building. Everything was left as per the contract, “fit for use”. Once we had relocated to a new, cheaper property in a better part of town and started the necessary renovations, a past student mentioned she works for the main property listing website in this country. There are really no other options.

After they took all their stuff out, the landlord’s photos now look very inaccurate.

She suggested if the listed pictures do not match what the property is like in real life, and if complaints are made of this, the listing will be reviewed and possibly removed. Strangely, 56 students and ex students decided, with their husbands/boyfriends, fathers mothers whatever, that the listed photos did not look like the breeze block large open space it was in reality.

So the landlord is punished for misrepresenting the space and the dance studio business owners are doing better than ever.

Both the realtors and landlords listings were removed and they were blacklisted from the website. We now have a larger nicer studio for 70% the original rental cost, and last time I drove by, the original space was still empty.

Sometimes things just work out how they’re supposed to.

What did Reddit have to say?

Shouldn’t the landlord have seen this coming?

Landlords have to realize that if one tenant can’t pay it, there are likely many more that can’t either.

Many landlords are way too shortsided.

Renters aren’t always the suckers landlords take them for.

These dance studio owners are now spinning their way to success in a better location.

The landlord expected a big payday, but instead, she got an empty room and a lesson in greed.

