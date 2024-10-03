October 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm

Car Buyer Said He Got Ripped Off After He Bought A BMW At An Auction

by Matthew Gilligan

Always make sure you’ve thoroughly vetted a car before you buy it…or else something like this might happen…

A TikTokker named Isaiah posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how things went downhill in a hurry after he bought a car at an auction.

Isaiah’s text overlay reads, “Drove six hours to get scammed at auction” and showed viewers the BMW he bought.

An additional text overlay refers to the amount of money he spent and reads, “-$16975.”

The caption to the video reads, “Blew up right after I won the bid.”

Man, that sucks…

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer has an idea…

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Too bad he can’t get a refund…

