‘Apparently Circle K had some of that bad gas.’ – Car Owner Warned People Against Buying Bad Gas

Yes, it is possible to buy bad fuel for your car at gas stations and yes, it even happens at big, corporate stations.

A woman shared a video on TikTok and warned viewers about buying bad fuel for their vehicles.

The woman said, “I was putting my groceries away and I forgot to tell you guys something. This is a PSA to all the people that put gas in their car. My girlfriend works in the fueling industry and I guess there’s a good and a bad gas? Pretty much there’s been a recall for certain gas because it’s not ‘good’ in your car.”

She continued, “So it’s not like it’s something else that we need to worry about. But I thought you guys should know. So if you ever see your car like acting weird after you put gas, I would totally go back to the store. Let them know that their gas is not good.”

The woman added, “My girlfriend also specified to not put gas in Circle K’s. Apparently Circle K had some of that bad gas that they had reported. So just make sure to stay away from those.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this viewer weighed in.

Bad gas can really mess up your ride!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!