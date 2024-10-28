Consumer Advocate Shares The Sneaky Thing Major Chains Do With The Donations You Give Them. – ‘It saves them tons of money.’

Do you donate money at cash registers when you check out at different stores?

If so, you might have second thoughts after you view this video by a TikTokker named Vanessa.

Vanessa said she’s been to several big chain stores since Hurricane Helene hit the Southeast in September 2024 and said she’s been asked to donate money to help out victims when she checks out at cash registers.

Vanessa told viewers, “Do not ever do this. What happens is that these big major chains collect all this money, and then at the end of the quarter, the end of the year, they donate this money to honestly who knows where, any organization.”

She continued, “They use it as a tax write-off. So they get this big chunk of money of our money that we have given them. They take it. They use it as a tax-deductible donation to a nonprofit organization, and it saves them tons of money. Like millions of dollars in taxes. But they’re using our money to do it.”

Vanessa said she thinks it’s a better idea to donate to vetted organizations or to give money directly to people in need.

Check out the video.

@iamvanessacharles Yes we need people to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts, but do not do it at the cash register! (Or for any organization for that matter.) these stores are asking now because they know they can get more money out of people when emotions are high, so they dont have to pay as much in Taxes. Dont do it. ♬ original sound – Vanessa Charles

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user wasn’t happy about this video.

She didn’t hold back one bit!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.