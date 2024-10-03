October 3, 2024 at 12:49 am

Costco Customer Shared What He Found Inside The Store’s Carrot Cake Cupcakes. – ‘The most bizarre Costco cake ever.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@harryfletxher

Things are getting weird at Costco, folks…

And this video proves it!

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Harry who showed viewers what happened after he bought carrot cake cupcakes at the mega-store.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on Harry’s video reads “Watch me experience the most bizarre Costco cake ever.”

Source: TikTok

Harry was expecting shredded carrots in his treat, but instead, he got a BIG piece of carrot that he clearly wasn’t too thrilled about.

Bummer!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@harryfletxher

costco sort yourself out @Costco TikTok #costco #cake

♬ original sound – harry🫶

This is what viewers had to say.

One viewer isn’t having it…

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Hmmm, that doesn’t look good…

