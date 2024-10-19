October 19, 2024 at 2:21 pm

Costco Customers Explained Why They’re Disappointed After Their Recent Shopping Experience To Get Fresh Bread

by Matthew Gilligan

I know some folks out there love Costco like a family member, but I’ve also been seeing and hearing quite a few complaints about the company lately.

And here’s another one to add to the pile!

Two women named Meg and Maddie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why they weren’t so thrilled with Costco after a recent shopping trip.

The women showed viewers a loaf of bread for sale for $7.99 at Costco and said, “We love buying all of their bread that they bake fresh here. Think they bake it every day. It’s usually warm.”

They added, “But we just noticed that now, instead of two loaves, they’re only selling one for the same price of what it used to be.”

I don’t think they were happy about this…

Check out their video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

She wasn’t happy about it!

