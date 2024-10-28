Dental Hygienist Claims Most People Don’t Brush Their Teeth Properly, So She’s Giving A Crash Course. – ‘Once it mineralizes into tartar, you can’t get it off.’

Everyone knows that brushing your teeth is important for proper dental hygiene, but most people don’t actually do it correctly.

TikToker @thetoothfairyispretty is a dental hygienist who loves giving people simple tips on how to keep their teeth healthy. In this video, she goes over proper brushing.

She starts off her video by saying, “This video is for everyone that sucks at brushing your teeth. And if you don’t think you suck at brushing your teeth, you probably do!”

She thinks that most people are brushing incorrectly, “…Because most people don’t understand the basic concept of brushing their teeth. That’s not your fault. That’s your hygienist’s fault for not explaining it to you. So, we’re going to go over it today because it’s the first step in good oral hygiene and I think everyone needs to know it.

I would like to think I know how to brush, but we’ll see!

She goes on to say that this video is for those who don’t use an electric toothbrush. She starts by saying, “The first step is brushing twice a day. Two times a day. It takes 12-24 hours for that plaque, that soft stuff, to start mineralizing. Once it mineralizes into tartar, you can’t get it off with a toothbrush, and I have to take it off.”

Well, so far so good, I brush twice a day.

She has lots of other advice to brush properly, including “Do not come in my chair with a hard toothbrush.” another one is, “Get yourself a timer…Two minutes feels like an eternity.” Next she talks about how to hold the toothbrush, “45 degree angle, right here. Into the gum line, not on your tooth, not on the gums, on the gum line.”

I don’t think I’m holding the toothbrush at that proper angle, I’l give that a try tonight!

these are some really good tips actually, so make sure you watch the whole video, which is below.

Now let’s look at the comments.

Here is someone who can’t afford dental care.

This person likes the harder toothbrushes.

Here is someone just learning to brush their teeth properly.

These are some great dental care tips!

