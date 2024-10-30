Dinner Conversation Takes A Turn When Man Refuses To Share His Salary, And Now His Wife’s Friends Think He’s Hiding Something

At a dinner with his wife’s friends, a simple question about salary quickly turned awkward when one guest refused to disclose his income.

AITA for not telling my income? I (31) had dinner with my wife (33) and friends of hers last Friday night. I don’t know them too well, having met them a couple of months ago for the first time. The conversation moved to the subject of careers and what everyone’s income was. My wife is a Hematologist-Oncologist and earns around 315k per year. I work as an IT specialist and earn 88k per year.

I dodged the question and when asked directly, told them it wasn’t their business how much I earn. My wife did answer, but didn’t tell exactly how much. I thought I handled it well. Until we came home and my wife said that I responded a bit rude. I asked what was rude and she told me my tone was very standoffish.

I didn’t want to answer because I consider it private information. They told my wife that they now think I was insulted by the question. My wife assured them everything is fine. My wife said I could have just told them, and then be done with it.

