After A Host Serves Boxed Mac And Cheese A Dinner Party Takes A Weird Turn And Now Their Friends Are Upset

A host, excited to reconnect with friends after a long time apart, decided that the focus of the evening should be on fun and togetherness—not the food.

So, they served box mac and cheese with chicken nuggets, thinking it would be a simple, no-fuss option.

But instead of appreciating the casual meal, their friends were less than impressed.

AITA for serving box mac and cheese for a get together with friends? I invited some of my (33f) friends over last week as we hadn’t seen each other in a while, everyone goes their own way and has kids and jobs. I was really excited because it really has been a while and it’s been a rough time for everyone. I didn’t really think too hard about what to eat or anything because my Mom always said when you do stuff like this, it isn’t about the food. It’s about spending time with loved ones and well drinking too. I had a few boxes of mac and cheese and some chicken nuggets made up. And of course we had beer for everyone too. So when it came time for everyone to eat I told them to grab a bowl.

They acted like this was really weird like it wasn’t something we ALL eat all the time? They said that it was weird for me to invite everyone to dinner but at the same time serve kids food to them. I didn’t really know what to say because to me it isn’t kids food. I eat it all the time and I’m 33. Two of them had refused to even eat and said they hadn’t eaten chicken nuggets since they were kids and made dramatic “icky” faces about it. I guess I’m asking AITA for serving the box mac to everyone?

I thought it was about us being together and catching up but I guess they expected a fancy meal from me. I feel really sad that this went this way and I don’t really feel like I understand. AITA?

Now, what was supposed to be a fun reunion has turned into a debate over whether mac and cheese and chicken nuggets belong at an adult gathering.

