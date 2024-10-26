Doctor Warns That Microplastics Accumulate In Our Brains And Shares Three Tips To Avoid Them. – ‘Don’t heat any of your food in plastic.’

Microplastics are no joke and today we’re going to hear from a doctor who took to TikTok to warn folks about this menace and what we can do about it.

Her name is Dr. Jane and she posted a video that is, quite frankly, pretty alarming.

The text overlay on the doctor’s video reads “Your Brain on Plastic” and she cited a study from the University of New Mexico where people found plastic in the brains of cadavers they were using for research.

Dr. Jane said, “While researchers don’t know specifically why, they think that it might be due to the fact that plastics are lipophilic, meaning they like fat. This is why you should never ever eat that chicken that sits in plastic under a heat lamp at Costco or your favorite grocery store.”

She added, “There’s three things that increase the speed at which plastic enters your body. Number One is heat, Number Two is fat, and Number Three is acidity.”

Dr. Jane continued, “The No. 1 way that the majority of people are probably exposed to this type of plastic is in soda and water bottles.”

She said polyethylene is in a lot of our household items and food.

Dr. Jane said the research was performed on cadavers from 2016 and 2024 and explained, “What they found was that the brains of the more recently passed or deceased people had 50% higher amounts of plastic in them than those from 8 years ago. Those who have been born recently, in some ways, might have higher levels of plastic.”

The doctor offered some tips to avoid microplastics and said, “Don’t heat any of your food in plastic.”

She added, “It’s almost impossible to buy frozen food and not be exposed to either plastic or PFAS.”

Finally, Dr. Jane told viewers, “Do not drink soda or water out of plastic bottles. Avoid dust accumulation in your house. There’s a lot of plastic all around us.”

