Driver Pulls Up To A Gas Pump, Notices A Sad Person Who Had Just Pulled Away And Wished Should Could Have Helped

Things are getting hard out there for many people thanks to inflation and other financial issues.

When this TikToker pulled up for gas, she saw that the person before her could barely afford any fuel at all.

She starts off the video by saying, “Ah, whoever just left pump 2. I’m so sorry, are you okay?”

She then zooms into the pump and says, “Like you didn’t even get a liter of gas.”

The pump shows that they purchased .979 liters of fuel and paid $1.37.



She goes on by saying, “I would have given you $20.”

At first I would have thought maybe that the person before was just getting enough for their lawn mower or something like that.

In the description of the video, however, she explains that this wasn’t the case by writing, “The man who left this pump before I pulled forward to use it was putting the gas into a Dodge Grand Caravan.”

Money is really tight for a lot of people and they do what they have to do to get to work the next day.

It is unfortunate, but that is the reality for many these days.

Check out the full video here:

@bariatrickayla Things are getting rough out here y’all! I would of helped this person too😭. **UPDATE: For everyone stating below “Probably a Gas Can” or “topping up a Bike/Moped”, the man who left this pump before I pulled forward to use it was putting the gas into a Dodge Grand Caravan. If I would of known he only put $1.37 in, I would of given him the $20 I had left in my wallet** #fyp #gasisexpensive #canada #gasprices ♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

People had a lot to say in the comments, take a look.

This person is in a similar situation.

This person gets enough to get to the ‘cheap’ gas stations.

Here is someone who thought the same thing as I did.

Lots of people are struggling financially and need some help.

