Engagement Ring Store Employee Talked About A Scandalous Customer She Had To Deal With. – ‘Y’all, nobody is safe.’

Yikes…I feel sorry for the other woman in this story…

A woman named Brenna who works at a wedding ring store posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a shady customer who probably needs to rethink his upcoming nuptials.

Brenna said, “Y’all, nobody is safe. I work at an engagement ring store. We sell engagement rings.”

She continued, “Literally, this guy was there with his girlfriend, buying an engagement ring, and asks me for my number.”

What a creep!

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker sounds like a class act.

This guy is definitely NOT a keeper…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!