Family Invites Friends Over For A Swim Without Asking, So Homeowner Stays Inside Instead Of Joining The Party

A couple owns a house with a pool, but working from home is their usual routine on weekends.

When the fiancé’s brother asks to bring his family over for a swim after a nearby sports game, it seems like a simple enough request.

However, what starts as a small family swim turns into something much bigger.

Read on for the story!

AITA for not wanting people at our pool? My fiancé and I own a house with a pool in the backyard. His brother, Jay, had asked the day before if him and his family (wife + 3 kids) could come over on Sunday to swim after one of the kids’ sports games, which was at a park close by to us. Now, fiancé and I own a business together that requires WFH (work from home) on Sundays. Everyone that we know is aware of this, including his brother.

Play hard, work hard…right?

I voiced my opinion that I felt it was weird for people to be at our house while we were working in the basement, but fiancé assured that it would just be chill. He said it’s normal for family to use people’s pools even if they weren’t home. So, we let them come thinking that they would swim for maybe an hour then leave. But it wasn’t just them. Fiancé’s parents also came (we figured they would), but the kicker is that Jay also invited 2 of his friends plus their partners and their kids as well. We do know these people but both fiancé and I were not aware of this beforehand. So now it’s a full on party in our backyard while we are working in the basement. I became very annoyed that they did not only invite themselves but some of their friends as well.

Oh no they didn’t.

It made me feel guilty that I couldn’t be in my own backyard to host people because I was working. It also felt like they were just using the house and didn’t really care about seeing us, the homeowners. Not to mention, the house was a complete mess. We had a busy Friday and Saturday and I didn’t bother cleaning much before because I figured it would just be Jay’s family. Everyone was here from 1:00 PM til 7:00 PM. We finished work around 3:00 PM, at which time fiancé put on his swim trunks to join them outside. I got in a pretty bitter mood from it all and stayed inside. I didn’t say hello to anyone because I figured they weren’t even here to see me, just my pool. I did some laundry and some cleaning up and I did end up seeing a few people who were coming inside to use the washrooms. I said hi and tried to make some small talk but I really wasn’t happy.

No kidding.

Fiancé came in and said that I was creating an awkward/unwelcoming atmosphere by not being outside. I told him I never planned to have a party today so I was just carrying on doing what I originally had planned which was laundry and cleaning. Fiancé keeps saying that I was rude for not joining them outside after work. He also says things like “the pool is meant to be used” and that “it’s family time.” AITA?

Fiancé saw it as harmless fun, but the homeowner couldn’t help but feel frustrated and sidelined…how does Reddit see it?

The people seem kind of divided, with some thinking everyone’s at fault, while others believe she isn’t the AH at all.

This person thinks she and fiance really need to communicate better.

This person thinks the whole thing is crazy rude on the brother’s side.

This person thinks everyone’s at fault.

When you expect a family swim and get an impromptu pool party, the guest list starts feeling a little too deep!

At least for this woman.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.