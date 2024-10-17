Female Driver Kept Honking And Tailgating Their Car On A Highway, So Dad Kept A Steady Speed And Forced Her To Slow Down

It’s fun driving and cruising on the road… until someone behind you is in a hurry and starts getting your attention.

This man shares a road story when he and his dad were driving on a throughway with a truck alongside them.

Then suddenly, a woman in her SUV starts honking, flashing her brights, and tailgating them from behind.

Because of this, his dad taught the female driver to “be patient” while on the road.

Be patient. So this happened sometime ago, when I was riding shotgun driving with my dad down a throughway. It was a two-lane throughway that has a speed limit of 65 mph. My dad was going about 72 mph, and would go into the left lane to pass slower cars. Then he would get back into the right lane.

We come up to this truck that is either doing the speed limit, or going slightly over. So, my dad pulls into the left lane again to pass. And then when we are about neck and neck with this truck, this woman in a big ol’ SUV comes like a bat out of hell and is behind my dad. She starts honking the horn, and you can tell she is losing it being behind my dad.

I think what made my father mad was how all of a sudden this woman was going off the deep end, tailgating, flashing her brights, and honking the horn. What I found weird was my dad decided to just match the speed of the truck next to him.

The revenge: He stayed at the same speed as this truck for about a mile or two. This lady is going bat crap the entire time. I asked my dad why he was doing this, and why he didn’t just pass the truck and let this woman be on her way and out of her life.

He looked at me and said, “Son, it is not ok for people to act like that.” Now, at this point, there is a long line of cars in the left lane behind my dad. He slows down a little as if to have the truck on the right pass him.

As soon as this crazy lady see this, she switches lanes. My dad speeds up, and takes a whole train full of cars with him as everyone passes this lady who is now stuck in the right lane. Not the best revenge story, but it was just cool how calm my dad was, and made that lady learn a little patience.

But what if it really was an emergency, and the dad was just being a jerk to the poor lady?

No one can tell now, can we?

