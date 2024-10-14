Five Actionable Car Buying Tips From An Expert. – ‘People say yes because they don’t understand.’

Buying a vehicle can be stressful, so you want to make sure you do it right to make it easy and so you get the best deal possible.

TikToker @billythecarkid is an expert in buying vehicles and he makes videos to help people through the process. In this video, he gives five great tips for getting the best deal next time you buy a car.

He starts off by saying, “If you’re buying a vehicle for the first time, or haven’t bought a vehicle in a long time, then you’re going to want to save this ****. Today I’m going to give you five top tips to any prospective car buyer in the year of 2024.”

For his first tip he says, “Tip #1, you’ve all heard me say this, get yourself educated…Go to the dealership with some knowledge about what you’re buying. You don’t want to show up completely clueless about the market, about the vehicle you’re interested in.”

This is a great tip! Included with the first tip was to call banks and credit unions to get pre-approved for financing.

His second tip is to shop from home, using the internet and phone to shop around to get the best deals.

Then he says for number four, “Number four, and this is a big one, don’t be afraid to ask big questions. Dealerships all the time kind of skip over the big parts of the equation and people say yes because they don’t understand and they don’t want to look stupid asking.”

This is another important tip. This is a huge investment, you should understand every detail.

His last tip is to avoid no-haggle dealerships as if they won’t negotiate, you won’t get a good deal. He wraps up his informative video saying, “For more car buying tips, tricks, and hacks just like this one, please follow @billythecarkid.”

I don’t always love these ‘five tips’ type of videos, but this one seems to have some really practical information in it.

To get the full details, watch the full video below.

It seems like this is a very popular video with lots of people loving the information in the comments, take a look.

This person says that lots of dealerships are no-haggle now and needs some advice.



Here is someone who wants to know what a reasonable number is on a car deal.



This person put his tips to work and saved over $5000!

These are some practical car buying tips that can really help save you money.

