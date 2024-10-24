Food-Loving Uncle Exploited A Buffet So Ruthlessly That The Restaurant Discontinued It, But After His Passing They Brought It Back To Honor His Gigantic Legacy

Some people treat “all you can eat” as an invitation, but for one man, it was a challenge.

When a seafood restaurant decided to test their buffet policy, they weren’t prepared for a man whose will – and stomach – knew no bounds.

All you can eat My mother’s brother (who passed years and years ago) was a foodie and a great chef. This guy loved to eat. It was like his calling. Mom and dad took my uncle to a seafood restaurant. Nothing famous nor fancy. They happen to be pilot testing an “all you can eat buffet” Thursday. “All you can eat” are four words my uncle will go all out for. My uncle saw it as a challenge. Is this really all I can eat?

The uncle wasted no time in filling his plates.

Almost immediately, as they set their coats down, uncle went to the buffet. Uncle heaped on the food. His first plates were of the “try one of these, try some of these”, and so forth. He essentially sampled one of each of the items on the table.

He’s not even close to finished.

Round 2, he does the same sampling. By round 3, he still waltzing to the buffet while poor mom and dad are trying to finish their round 2 and considering dessert. Round 3 uncle focusing on his favorites. Mom and dad sat for nearly 2 hours for him to get up to round 7. By then, the restaurant had reset the buffet table twice, uncle was focusing on his favorite filets and anything fried.

The owners took notice of the uncles…determination.

The manager had approached my father and asked if could calm my uncle down. It was a 3 dollar buffet – he was losing profit on at that moment. Dad said “you said it was all you can eat right?” At least by then, my uncle was done and ready to leave for cocktails. Mom and dad left quietly with uncle with a good laugh.

The uncle returned, but the manager wasn’t happy to see him.

The following Thursday, my uncle was there with his wife and they were sitting down. Now, we had two foodies that loved food. After they both cleared the buffet for the 2nd time, they were asked to leave by the manager. The following Thursday and the one next after, my uncle and his wife showed up for the buffet again.

Tired of losing money, the restaurant had finally had enough.

The next month, the seafood restaurant decided to discontinue the Thursday buffet. When the next owners took over 3 decades later, that restaurant they considered bringing back the buffet. When my father overheard that. My father warned them and told them about my uncle. Did they listen? No.

That would prove to be a mistake for their wallets.

By then, my uncle was out of the Chef’ing biz and now focused on eating. You should have seen the gleam in my uncle’s face when he heard the seafood restaurant brought back buffet lunch. He cleaned them out for a month and the restaurant yet again retired the all you can eat buffet.

After the uncle’s death, his brother in law had a talk with the owners.

After the passing of my uncle (passed from diabetes complications), Dad had a chit chat with the owners of the seafood restaurant. Dad said to him frankly, “It’s safe to run the buffet table again”. They brought back the buffet table that year.

They included a sweet tribute to the food-loving uncle.

My uncle’s picture is on the walls of that restaurant. A picture of my uncle, and the tower of plates in front of him. When I think of this story, I think my uncle is in heaven right now. Maybe in god’s kitchen in front of a stove. Either that or the only guy up there dancing with a subway sandwich in his hands.

This uncle left behind quite a legacy.

This uncle’s legendary appetite left a lasting mark on that seafood restaurant.

Some appetites are simply insatiable!

