Goodwill Customer Shows How They’re Selling Empty Water Bottles For $3. – ‘We have regressed too much as a society.’

by Matthew Gilligan
This sounds pretty fishy to me…
A woman named Jean took to TikTok to show viewers something odd she saw for sale in a Goodwill store.
Jean was shopping at a Goodwill store in Nashville, Tennessee and she said, “Goodwill has gotten out of hand.”
She showed viewers an empty bottle of Mountain Valley Spring Water for sale on a shelf.
She said, “There’s no water. It’s just the empty bottle for $3.”
Jean added, “We have regressed too much as a society. We have lost the plot.”
@chilinelson_
BIG THRIFT MUST BE STOPPED #goodwill #thrifting #bigthrift
What is going on at Goodwill these days?!?!
