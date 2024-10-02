October 1, 2024 at 9:48 pm

Goodwill Customer Shows How They’re Selling Empty Water Bottles For $3. – ‘We have regressed too much as a society.’

This sounds pretty fishy to me…

A woman named Jean took to TikTok to show viewers something odd she saw for sale in a Goodwill store.

Jean was shopping at a Goodwill store in Nashville, Tennessee and she said, “Goodwill has gotten out of hand.”

She showed viewers an empty bottle of Mountain Valley Spring Water for sale on a shelf.

She said, “There’s no water. It’s just the empty bottle for $3.”

Jean added, “We have regressed too much as a society. We have lost the plot.”

It sure sounds like it…

Here’s the video.

@chilinelson_

BIG THRIFT MUST BE STOPPED #goodwill #thrifting #bigthrift

♬ original sound – Jean ✌🏻

And this is how folks reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a good question…

And this person weighed in.

What is going on at Goodwill these days?!?!

