Grandma Asked Her Neighbor To Trim His Mulberry Tree, But He Refused Multiple Times. So She Executed A Revenge That Was Years In The Making.

Mulberry trees are good to have—until they start to stain, ruin paints, and even attract birds that are bound to make a mess!

This person shared a story about their grandmother who had a neighbor that planted a mulberry tree near their property.

When the tree became an inconvenience she asked her neighbor to trim the branches. He refused multiple times.

And after years and years of waiting, grandma thought of the best revenge!

Read below for all the details.

I’ve been told you’d like to hear about my Grandmother… My grandmother got married in 1962, to a young man in the military. For a wedding present, their parents bought them a house in a nice suburb. White picket fence, whole 9 yards.

Their neighbor planted a mulberry tree that extends toward their driveway.

Not long after they moved in, the next door neighbor planted a mulberry tree on the side of his property, near my grandparent’s driveway. Nothing seemed amiss, but if you know mulberry trees, you know that crap is about to get real.

So the grandmother politely asked if the neighbor could trim the branches.

About 15 years later, the mulberry tree was OBNOXIOUS. The birds would come and eat the berries, and any car parked in the driveway would get crap on, and it would stain the cars and ruin paint jobs. My grandmother, upon realizing the culprit, baked a nice apple pie, walked next door, and asked the neighbor if he’d mind trimming back the branches of the tree that hung over her driveway.

He refused.

He told her not to worry, he’d get to it soon. Three days later, my grandmother opened her door to find a half-eaten pie in the plate, crawling with ants, and a note that said “I changed my mind.” My grandmother threw out the pie, cursing up a storm, and swearing up and down she’d get him to trim that tree or get him back. City ordinance said she could not trim the tree, as the roots were on his property, so the whole tree was his property.

She asked again a couple of times, but he wouldn’t budge.

As the years went by, my grandmother repeatedly asked him, ever so nicely, to trim it back. His responses were always along the lines of “No” and “Get lost.”

So she bought the property next to the neighbor’s and planted 16 mulberry trees!

Finally, in the mid-90s, my grandmother retired, and received a large bonus from her employer for her 35 years of work. She took the money, and bought the empty lot on the other side of the neighbor. Then, she went to a nursery and bought 16 mulberry trees, planting them along her property line, on both sides of his property.

When he cut them without permission, the court fined him to pay for the damage.

About 3 years ago, he became angry at the damage they were doing to his cars, and cut them all back without permission. My grandmother took him to court, and he was forced to reimburse her for the trees at a markup because they’d had 10 years to grow.

Whoa! That was intense.

Now, let’s find out what other people have to say about it.

Indeed, but it obviously paid off.

People are loving it.

Here’s another one.

This one has a question for the grandma.

Now for some helpful suggestion…

Never underestimate the patience of an angry woman!

They never forget.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.