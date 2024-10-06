Grocery Store Customer Said She Can Feed Her Family for Five Days With A $20 Joe V’s Bundle Box

For most families lately, it’s all about cutting corners and trying to squeeze the most out of every dollar…

Because things are tough out there!

A mom named Ivy posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she can feed her family for five days by spending only $20 on the Bundle Box grocery deal from supermarket chain Joe V’s.

Ivy said, “This is a store called Joe V’s. It is owned by H-E-B. I’m gonna show you guys everything that comes in this huge box, and I want you guys to tell me: Is this a steal, or it’s not worth it.”

She showed viewers a package of season chicken leg quarters and said, “These are already seasoned, so you just literally throw them on the grill. They’re already seasoned for you, and they’re delicious.”

Ivy then showed viewers packages of pork chops, chicken drumsticks, ground beef, and chicken for fajitas.

She said, “To me, this is a huge steal. This is dinner for the whole five days, and I am super excited about it, but let me know what you guys think.”

Take a look at her video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer spoke up.

Another person asked a question.

And one TikTok user was impressed.

I think she’s on to something…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!