He Bragged He Would Beat His Previous All-You-Can-Eat Record, But The Restaurant Owner Had A Five Pound Surprise Fish Ready And Waiting

Spending quality time with family and friends is priceless – especially if one of you is prone to taking dares.

This man shares a story about dining in a marina restaurant with his family and friends, when the owner challenged him to break the record of most catfish consumed.

If he won, everyone would eat for free.

Do you think he won the challenge?

Read the full story below.

All You Can Eat Many years ago, over 20, my wife and I kept a boat at a lake near our home. The marina had a restaurant that had an “all you can eat fried catfish” on the menu. These catfish were whole and just about the size of a grown man’s hand.

This man held a record for the most catfish consumed.

We had been eating there 3 or 4 times a month for the past 3 years. I held the record of 17 catfish consume. And Pete, the owner and cook, always says that I was maxed out and could never better my score.

On a family gathering, he said that he would break his record.

Now comes the malicious compliance. Wife and I had 10 family members and friends visiting for my birthday, and we all went to the marina for dinner. I boldly and loudly announced that I was going to beat my record of 17 catfish.

Pete challenged him to beat his record and everything will be free.

Obviously, Pete overheard my braggadocio and took our orders. A lot of beer was being consumed. Pete brought out 9 platters, turned to me, and said, “Beat your record and everything is on the house.”

He agreed.

With cheers all around, Pete then said, “Fail and you have to give Gail and Debbie a 25% tip.” Everyone, including me, agreed. And we just knew that we were getting a free meal.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t even finish the one big fish.

Pete went back to the kitchen and brought out my first catfish. That sucker weighed 5 pounds, and I could not even eat the one! Everyone laughed, and we did have a great time.

But, at least, the waitresses got their 25% tip.

And yes, the girls got their tip, and I never messed with Pete again. Pete and I remained friends until he passed away last year. He never got tired of telling this story.

