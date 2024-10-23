He Does A Lot For His Siblings, So His Stepmom Thinks He Should Do The Same For Her Kids. He Doesn’t See Why, Since He And His Dad Are Estranged.

When your parents treat you so poorly you can’t get over your feelings of resentment, it’s not something you can just forgive and forget.

Sometimes cutting them out and putting boundaries in place is the only way to go.

Not everyone will accept that, though, and this kid’s stepmom is one of those people.

Check out the details below to find out whether or not you think she has a point.

AITA for refusing to help out with my dad’s new wife’s kids like I help with my siblings? My dad got married 4 months ago and his new wife has three kids. Dad has me and my siblings. Our mom died 5 years ago. Not sure about the other kids dad(s). They don’t have anything to do with their dad(s). My relationship with my dad has been strained for years. I have a plan I put into place last year to get me out as soon as I’m 18.

He’s standing firmly by his decision.

I don’t want a relationship with my dad. I don’t want to fix things or to make the most of things for now. I just want to keep my eye on the prize. But I help my siblings when I need to. Sometimes it’s walking them to school. Sometimes it’s buying them a little something. Sometimes it’s helping with homework. Or getting them some food. Or picking them up from some place. It’s not all the time. Though I do buy them little snacks or whatever if they want to walk home with me instead of taking the bus. Just for some sibling time and to spoil them a little since dad was never into that.

My stepmom doesn’t like that I still do this stuff for my siblings, but I don’t do a thing for her kids. I don’t even really talk to them unless they talk to me first. She has asked me to pick them up or feed them lunch once or twice and I say no. Since going back to school I was asked to help all the kids with homework and not just my siblings even though they do their homework in different rooms.

His stepmom’s beef starts here.

But the most controversial was when I walked my siblings home from school and bought them ice cream on the way. I didn’t get anything for the other kids. I also didn’t try to take the others with me. So dad and his wife sat me down a few days ago and told me I should treat all the kids the same and should be willing to help them all. I said no. I said I won’t. She argued that this would be a good way to form a stronger family connection. I told her there is no family connection and there will never be. She and her kids are not my family just like Dad isn’t. I told her the only family I have in their house is my siblings and they won’t change my mind. She wanted to know if I’d go to therapy with them and give it a chance and I said no. Dad was already doing other stuff by that point. She told me we could make it work and her kids would love to have me as a big brother. I said no. She didn’t like that and told me I’m old enough to know and do better. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

No, I think she’s looking for a free babysitter.

“Sperm donor” — I love it.

I don’t get it either. They’re so toxic.

Great point and great response.

She might not know the whole story, but she could read between the lines.

I’m happy for him that he’s about to be an adult.

Time for his dad and stepmom to do the same.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.